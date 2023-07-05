Ukraine live briefing: Swedish leader in D.C. amid NATO bid; Kyiv, Moscow trade false-flag claims on nuclear plant A Russian service member stands guard last month at a checkpoint near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant outside Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is in Washington for a meeting at the White House with President Biden. The visit comes as Sweden’s application to join NATO has been held up by objections from Turkey and Hungary. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Kyiv and Moscow traded allegations that a false-flag attack was looming at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Ukrainian intelligence found that Russian troops had placed “objects resembling explosives” on the roof of the power plant. Russia, in turn, accused Ukraine of planning an attack Wednesday on the plant using “a warhead stuffed with nuclear waste,” RIA Novosti reported. The claims could not be independently verified.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Zelensky denied allegations that Ukraine was planning a false-flag attack on the nuclear plant, saying in his nightly address Tuesday that “the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else.” Fighting is ongoing near the plant, where saying in his nightly address Tuesday that “the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else.” Fighting is ongoing near the plant, where fears of nuclear fallout have heightened in recent weeks. The plant lost connection to its main power line Tuesday morning, forcing it to rely on a recently reinstalled backup power supply, Ukraine’s national nuclear operator, Energoatom, said on Telegram

Russian and U.S. officials have had discussions on a potential prisoner swap that could include detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, though they “don’t want them to be discussed in public.” Russian officials have previously indicated their willingness to discuss swapping U.S.-held prisoners for Gershkovich. Peskov’s comments came a day after the U.S. ambassador to Russia visited Gershkovich in Moscow’s that could include detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, though they “don’t want them to be discussed in public.” Russian officials have previously indicated their willingness to discuss swapping U.S.-held prisoners for Gershkovich. Peskov’s comments came a day after the U.S. ambassador to Russia visited Gershkovich in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison . The reporter appeared “in good health” and “remains resilient despite the circumstances,” the U.S. Embassy said

Biden and Kristersson will “reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible,” according to a White House statement issued ahead of the meeting, and discuss the “shared commitment” to supporting Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

A Russian investigative journalist and a human rights lawyer were brutally beaten in Russia’s Chechnya republic in Russia’s Chechnya republic as they were en route Tuesday to a high-profile trial . A vehicle blocked their car while they were heading from the airport in the Chechen capital to the courthouse to attend the trial of a mother of exiled opposition activists. A group of masked men beat them and threatened to shoot them, according to rights groups and the journalist’s employer.

From our correspondents

Wagner rebellion raises doubts about stability of Russia’s nuclear arsenal: The short-lived mutiny led by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group mercenary force, raised eyebrows for its rare display of rebellion in tightly controlled Russia. But it also turned attention to concerns over Russia’s expansive nuclear arsenal — and what would happen should it fall into the hands of someone other than Russian President Vladimir Putin, Robyn Dixon reports.

The rebellion sparked fears about the possibility of political chaos and instability in the country with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, and comes amid growing concerns over Russia’s nuclear capabilities, which have served as a deterrent to the West as it seeks to aid Ukraine in its defense against Russia.