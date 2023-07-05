Kremlin warns of ‘sabotage’ at Ukrainian nuclear plant under Russian control

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine — The Kremlin said Wednesday that Ukraine is preparing an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russia-occupied territory, raising fears of a disaster as each side accuses the other of potential sabotage at the facility, which Moscow’s forces control.
“The threat of sabotage by the Kyiv regime is high,” Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, claimed on Wednesday without providing any basis for his allegation. Such sabotage could have “catastrophic” consequences, Peskov said.
Ukrainian officials have said the odds of an accidental release of radiation at the Zaporizhzhia plan have increased since the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, an act Kyiv has blamed on Russian forces.
Russia has denied destroying the dam, which is also located in Russian-occupied territory and was under Moscow’s control at the time of its collapse.
Peskov, on Wednesday blamed the destruction of the dam on Kyiv but Russia has not provided evidence and has not explained how Ukraine could have carried out such an act. The destruction of the dam, located downstream of the nuclear plant, led to catastrophic flooding and drained the reservoir of water that is needed to cool the reactors and spent nuclear fuel.
Peskov also claimed Russian forces have taken steps to counter a threat to the plant by Ukraine.
“The situation is quite tense,” Peskov said. “The Kyiv regime has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to not hesitate to do anything; most recently we saw during the bombing of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, also with horrific consequences.”
The nuclear plant has had several close calls because of fighting nearby.
The Institute for the Study of War said in an analysis published Tuesday that while each said had escalated its rhetoric, it was “unlikely” that Moscow would create a nuclear disaster.
The institute said that provocative statements — and possibly provocative acts — are intended as propaganda to accuse Ukraine of irresponsible behavior near the plant ahead of an upcoming NATO leaders’ summit.
Russian forces seized control of the nuclear plant and the dam since shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Abbakumova reported from Riga, Latvia.
What to know about Ukraine’s counteroffensive
The latest: The Ukrainian military has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, opening a crucial phase in the war aimed at restoring Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and preserving Western support in its fight against Moscow.
The fight: Ukrainian troops on Wednesday night intensified their attacks on the front line in the southeast region, according to multiple individuals in the country’s armed forces, in a significant push toward Russian-occupied territory.
The frontline: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
