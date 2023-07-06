Trial of 10 accused over 2016 Brussels attacks that killed 32 takes major step toward conclusion

BRUSSELS — Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of 10 men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major step toward its conclusion on Thursday.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

More than half a year after the trial started, the court held its last audience and the jury will begin the drawn-out process of deciding on the fate of those charged. The 12 jurors will have to answer almost 300 questions about the suspects, which means reaching a verdict can take several weeks.