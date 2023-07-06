Russian missile strike kills four civilians in Lviv, far from frontline

KYIV, Ukraine — A barrage of Russian cruise missiles killed at least five civilians and injured dozens just before dawn on Thursday in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, far from the front lines of the war.
Last week, at least 13 people, including a acclaimed writer, were killed when a missile hit a popular restaurant in Kramatorsk, in the eastern Donetsk region.
On Thursday, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down seven of 10 Kaliber cruise missiles that were fired from the Black Sea early Thursday. Several missiles hit a residential area in Lviv, damaging at least 30 houses and 50 cars. At least 40 people were wounded in the attack.
Maksym Kozytskyi, head of Lviv’s regional administration, confirmed that a 32-year-old woman named Anastasia and her 60-year-old mother, Myroslava, were killed in the attack, alongside two other people who were not immediately identified.
Local media later identified her as Anastasia Seniv who worked for Ukrposhta, Ukraine’s postal service, and was soon to be married.
“Eternal memory to those we lost,” Kozytskyi wrote in a statement posted on Telegram. “Let’s take revenge!”
Ukraine’s defense ministry called the overnight attack “the most devastating one on the city since the beginning of the full-scale war” — a point echoed in a video posted on Twitter by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi who said: “This is the largest attack on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.”
Lviv, which is located close to the border with Poland, is often regarded as a cosmopolitan safe haven, though the region has come under fire numerous times, particularly in attacks on civilian infrastructure.
Ukrainian academic Sasha Dovzhyk, posting on Twitter, said that Russia had hit “one of the safest places in Ukraine.”
“I was 2 km away from the site,” Dvshyk wrote. “The walls in the bathroom where I was hiding shook from the explosion.”
Rescuers continued to work Thursday to clear debris and scour the rubble for survivors, according to Ukraine’s emergency services. Drone footage from the scene showed workers combing the top floors of a shattered apartment block in the early hours of the morning, working amid smashed concrete and broken glass.
“Psychologists also work on-site. Mobile police stations have been deployed, where they accept applications from victims and provide the necessary assistance. Everyone works without rest,” read the statement from the emergency services.
By 6 p.m. on Thursday, 43 percent of the rubble had been cleared, local media reported, but a spokesman for the local emergency services said there could still be victims trapped in the debris.
What to know about Ukraine’s counteroffensive
The latest: The Ukrainian military has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, opening a crucial phase in the war aimed at restoring Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and preserving Western support in its fight against Moscow.
The fight: Ukrainian troops on Wednesday night intensified their attacks on the front line in the southeast region, according to multiple individuals in the country’s armed forces, in a significant push toward Russian-occupied territory.
The frontline: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
