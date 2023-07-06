Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky asks Biden for NATO invite; four killed in Lviv attack The scene at a residential building in Lviv, Ukraine, that was hit in a Russian missile strike on Thursday. (Roman Baluk/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on President Biden to invite his country into NATO’s fold “now,” in an interview with CNN that aired Wednesday evening ahead of the bloc’s July 11 summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Calling Biden the “decision-maker” on Ukraine’s NATO fate, Zelensky said an invitation would invigorate his forces even if the membership happens later.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, requested additional access to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine amid tit-for-tat accusations by Kyiv and Moscow over a possible false-flag attack at the site.

Key developments

At least four people were killed and nine injured in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv after a Russian rocket attack, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram after explosions rocked the city early Thursday. More than 50 apartments were destroyed, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram , calling it the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in the city since the invasion began.

Zelensky told CNN that entrenched Russian defenses had slowed down Ukraine’s counteroffensive, adding that he had wanted to launch the operation adding that he had wanted to launch the operation “much earlier” but Ukraine was hampered by a lack of “relevant weapons.” Speedier arms deliveries from Western nations, he said, would have enabled Ukraine to begin the counteroffensive earlier.

The IAEA did not discover mines or explosives during recent inspections at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine, it at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine, it said Wednesday . In a statement, it requested further access, including to the rooftops of some reactors, to complete its review. Russia accused Ukraine of planning to attack the plant “ using a warhead stuffed with nuclear waste ” — an accusation denied by Kyiv, which earlier alleged that Russian forces had placed “ objects resembling explosives ” on the roof of the plant.

The United States supports Sweden’s membership to NATO , Biden told Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in a meeting at the White House on Wednesday. Secretary of State , Biden told Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in a meeting at the White House on Wednesday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called his Turkish counterpart the same day to bolster support on the matter. Ankara opposes Sweden’s candidacy over what it sees as the country’s support of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which Turkey considers a terrorist group. Recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled that a Quran-burning protest in Sweden, allowed by the local police, would fuel Ankara’s opposition.

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin was appointed to lead the country’s state news agency, Tass, as Moscow tightens its control over local media. Andrei Kondrashov, a former election spokesman for Putin, will lead Russia’s oldest news agency, according to as Moscow tightens its control over local media. Andrei Kondrashov, a former election spokesman for Putin, will lead Russia’s oldest news agency, according to Reuters

Fierce fighting continues in the Russian-held town of Bakhmut, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Thursday on Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Thursday on Telegram , adding that Kyiv’s push in the east was going strong. In some areas on the front line, she said, some units of Russian troops had begun to vacate their positions, though she did not provide evidence.

From our correspondents

Kremlin warns of ‘sabotage’ at Ukraine nuclear plant under Russian control: The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine — seized by Russian forces shortly after they invaded — is at the center of a growing spat between Moscow and Kyiv, raising fears of a disaster, report Fredrick Kunkle, Francesca Ebel and Natalia Abbakumova.

While both sides dialed up the rhetoric, an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War published Tuesday said it was unlikely that Moscow would create a nuclear disaster. The escalation in provocative statements is likely intended to accuse Ukraine of irresponsible behavior near the plant as NATO readies to meet next week, the ISW said.