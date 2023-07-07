The White House has approved providing Ukraine with cluster munitions and is set to announce a drawdown of the weapons from the Defense Department on Friday. The decision comes amid concerns about the pace of Kyiv’s counteroffensive and dwindling Western stocks of conventional artillery. More than 120 nations have joined a convention banning the controversial weapons, which release smaller submunitions that can remain unexploded and endanger civilians years after a conflict has ended. The United States, Ukraine and Russia — which has allegedly used cluster munitions extensively in Ukraine — are not parties to the convention.
Ukraine live briefing: U.S. to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions; Prigozhin travels to Russia
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the Wagner Group chief at the helm of the failed rebellion against Russian defense officials last month, was in Russia on Thursday. A St. Petersburg businessman, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, confirmed Prigozhin’s presence in the country and said money and weapons seized by Russian authorities had been returned to him, The Washington Post reported.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- The death count in Lviv has risen to 10 after Russian cruise missiles struck the western Ukrainian city early Thursday, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on social media. The attack — which Sadovyi said was the largest on civilian infrastructure in Lviv since the war began — also left at least 36 injured, damaged 35 houses, and hit the “buffer zone” of the UNESCO World Heritage site, officials said.
- The decision to supply cluster munitions bypasses a U.S. law prohibiting the production, use or transfer of cluster munitions with a failure rate of more than 1 percent. Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Thursday that the U.S. would be “carefully selecting” cluster munitions for Ukraine that have a 2.35 percent or below “dud” rate, referring to the percentage of submunitions each shell carries that would remain unexploded after the shell was fired.
- Lukashenko said an offer still stands for the Wagner Group to station its troops in Belarus at former military camps, according to his office. The prospect is likely to spark concern among nearby NATO allies.
- Russia and Ukraine announced a prisoner exchange Thursday. The Russian Defense Ministry wrote on Telegram on Thursday that 45 service members had been returned home, while Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office of Ukraine, wrote that 45 individuals, including two civilians, had returned. Some of the Ukrainian soldiers had fought in Mariupol and at the Azovstal steel plant, he said.
Global impact
- After a meeting Thursday of Turkish, Finnish and Swedish delegations, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “we reaffirmed that Sweden’s membership is within reach” — but added that some “unsolved issues” would be worked on ahead of another meeting Monday, the day before the NATO summit begins in Lithuania. Turkey has opposed Sweden’s NATO bid over what Ankara sees as Stockholm’s support for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which it considers a terrorist group.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited NATO member states Bulgaria and the Czech Republic ahead of the bloc’s summit next week. In Bulgaria, he met with President Rumen Radev about security and “opportunities in the Black Sea region,” he said on Twitter. Zelensky later met with the Czech Republic’s President Petr Pavel, whom he thanked for support for “our membership in the European Union” and “the Alliance.”
From our correspondents
Ukraine wants and expects an invitation to join NATO. Allies are not sure: Top Ukrainian officials are hoping that next week’s NATO summit in Lithuania will bring a “clear signal” that Ukraine will eventually join the alliance, anchoring the country in the West’s security infrastructure and sending an unequivocal message to Moscow, David L. Stern, Emily Rauhala and Isabelle Khurshudyan report.
Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, said the summit “must end” with Zelensky and Stoltenberg proclaiming an invitation for Kyiv to join the bloc. But just days before leaders arrive in the Lithuanian capital, it’s far from clear this will happen, and NATO allies are still negotiating what exactly to offer Ukraine.