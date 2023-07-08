What to know before Japan releases water from Fukushima nuclear plant

TOKYO — Japan plans to release more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, a process set to begin this summer and continue for three decades or more.

For years, the contaminated water — equivalent to more than 500 Olympic-size swimming pools — has been stored in large metal tanks near the plant, the site of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history. But Japan is running out of space to build more tanks to accommodate the contaminated groundwater and rainwater that continues to enter the site.