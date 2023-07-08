Ukraine live briefing: Biden defends cluster munitions decision; Erdogan expresses support for Kyiv’s bid to join NATO Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a joint news conference in Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday. (Francisco Seco/AP)

President Biden defended the move to supply Kyiv with cluster munitions, telling reporters that Ukraine is “running out of ammunition” as it looks to break through Russian defensive positions. The administration’s decision comes amid concerns about the pace of Ukraine’s counteroffensive and after internal debate over sending the controversial weapons, which are banned by most countries and can leave behind unexploded submunitions that remain deadly for decades.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for Ukraine’s NATO bid at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, the Ukrainian leader said. In a statement, Zelensky said he was “glad to hear” Erdogan say that “Ukraine deserves to become a member of NATO.” Zelensky has been visiting NATO member states ahead of the alliance’s summit in Lithuania next week.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Human rights groups criticized the U.S. move on cluster munitions, describing the weapons, which can kill years after a conflict ends, as a “ describing the weapons, which can kill years after a conflict ends, as a “ grave threat to civilian lives ” that “ would inevitably cause long-term suffering .” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Friday that the Biden administration deferred the decision “for as long as we could,” knowing the risk. “But there is also a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians,” he said.

Germany’s foreign minister said Friday that Berlin opposes sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, shortly after the United States committed to doing so, Reuters shortly after the United States committed to doing so, Reuters reported . Speaking to reporters in Vienna, Annalena Baerbock said “the Oslo agreement applies” to Germany, referring to the treaty signed by more than 120 nations that bans the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of cluster munitions. The United States, Ukraine and Russia are not parties to the treaty.

Despite Zelensky’s last-minute appeals, “Ukraine will not be joining NATO” at the alliance’s upcoming summit in Lithuania, Sullivan said at a briefing on Friday, though he called the summit “an important moment on the pathway toward [Kyiv’s] membership.” But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a Friday news conference that he expects the bloc’s leaders to reaffirm at the summit “ Sullivan said at a briefing on Friday, though he called the summit “an important moment on the pathway toward [Kyiv’s] membership.” But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a Friday news conference that he expects the bloc’s leaders to reaffirm at the summit “ that Ukraine will become a member of NATO ” and “unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal.”

Talks between former U.S. officials and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov did not serve any diplomatic purpose, even indirectly, Sullivan said, responding to even indirectly, Sullivan said, responding to reports about the discussions. “That meeting did not include participation from the United States government. The United States government did not pass messages through that meeting,” he said.

Global impact

The U.N. aid chief said the Black Sea grain deal, which Russia has threatened to abandon, “isn’t something you chuck away,” while speaking to while speaking to reporters Friday. The deal has facilitated the export of millions of tons of grain and foodstuffs supporting global food security, according to the United Nations, and is set to expire in mid-July . U.N. Secretary General António Guterres reiterated the “importance of full and continued implementation of the agreements” in a statement released Friday.

Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, met Friday with Evan Gershkovich’s family members and Wall Street Journal colleagues to mark the U.S. journalist’s 100th day of detention in Russia. to mark the U.S. journalist’s 100th day of detention in Russia. Gershkovich is being held on espionage charges that he, his employer and rights groups unequivocally deny, and the United States considers him to be wrongfully detained.

Ukraine has formally asked to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, citing Japanese and New Zealand authorities. Other members of the trade pact include Mexico, Australia and Britain, which Reuters reported Friday, citing Japanese and New Zealand authorities. Other members of the trade pact include Mexico, Australia and Britain, which agreed to join earlier this year.

From our correspondents

Kremlin smears Wagner boss Prigozhin, hailing Putin as Russia’s savior: The Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus is in overdrive working to discredit Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin and to cast President Vladimir Putin as the wise leader who saved Russia from civil war, Robyn Dixon reports. But even as the state-controlled media is trashing Prigozhin as a greedy, treasonous opportunist, the Kremlin has permitted him to return to Russia and recover millions in cash and personal weapons, showing that it’s not so easy to make him disappear.

Still, the gaslighting efforts seem to be working, putting Russia’s shocked population back into passive mode and portraying Putin as stronger than ever. “As far as the general public is concerned, it seems like clinging to normalcy is still the most common and the most immediate reaction among the majority,” said Maria Lipman, a Russia analyst at George Washington University.