Airstrike in Sudanese city kills at least 22, officials say, amid fighting between rival generals

July 8, 2023 at 12:09 p.m. EDT

CAIRO — An airstrike in a Sudanese city on Saturday killed at least 22 people, health authorities said, one of the deadliest in the weekslong fighting between Sudan’s rival generals.

The attack took place in a residential area in Omdurman, the neighboring city of the capital, Khartoum, according to a brief statement by the health ministry. The attack wounded an unspecified number of people, it said.

