Tbilisi Pride canceled after far-right mob storms festival

A far-right mob numbering in the hundreds stormed a Pride festival in the city of Tbilisi, clashing with police and forcing organizers to cancel the event. The incidents comes two years after a Pride march in the Georgian capital was canceled following an attack on organizer headquarters. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Saturday’s event was protested by as many of 5,000 anti-gay protesters, many waving Georgian flags, the Associated Press reported. They vandalized the stage, burned rainbow flags and looted the venue.

Attendees were evacuated and nobody was injured, said Mariam Kvaratskhelia, an LGBTQ+ activist who helped put together the event. In a statement, organizers criticized law enforcement for failing to “use proportional force and measures against the attackers,” adding that police “compelled” attendees to leave the area on pre-arranged buses instead of dispersing the mob.

Animosity toward sexual minorities remains widespread in the southeastern European nation, which has a strong Orthodox Christian influence. Critics have long accused the ruling Georgian Dream party — which opponents and some Western diplomats have said is leading the country away from the West — of tacitly supporting homophobic and nationalist groups.

Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Darakhvelidze told reporters that the law enforcement had difficulty policing an open space and some protesters managed to circumvent cordons to enter the venue, state-affiliated media said. Several of the counterprotesters were arrested, according to reports.

Saturday’s festival was held on a private, registration-only basis. It was the second consecutive year that organizers decided against a public march, in hope of reducing the risk of violent counterprotests.

President Salome Zourabichvili, an independent who is critical of the governing Dream party, suggested that radical groups would be emboldened to disrupt events if police “act like they did today.”

She accused Dream lawmakers of stirring up tension against LGBTQ+ activists ahead of Pride and warned that by “inciting these counter-rallies and not condemning these actions or hate speech, the ruling party, the majority of the Parliament, supports violence and takes responsibility for all the consequences.”

The European Union’s delegation in Tbilisi said in a statement that it was “disappointing to see that security and freedom of assembly could not be ensured” and that lawbreakers should be held accountable. The U.S. Embassy and other Western diplomatic missions also denounced the violent attack.

Georgia has applied to join the European Union but Brussels did not grant Tbilisi official candidate status last year, stating that it wanted to see more reforms carried out. (Ukraine and Moldova were given candidate status at that time.)

Cameraman Alexander Lashkarava, who suffered injuries while covering the 2021 mob attack on Pride headquarters, was found dead in his home shortly after being discharged from medical care. His death sparked angry protests in Tbilisi.

