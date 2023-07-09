Ukraine live briefing: Moscow calls Azov commanders’ return a violation; Biden faces a divided NATO President Biden heads to Europe this week for the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Filip Singer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Russia accused Kyiv and Ankara of violating a previously agreed upon prisoner exchange after five commanders from Ukraine’s Azov Brigade were returned home on Saturday. Neither Turkey nor Ukraine consulted Russia about the transfer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, calling it a direct violation of the existing terms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met the men at the Istanbul airport and accompanied them back to Ukraine after a state visit to Turkey, his office said.

Ukraine’s NATO candidacy and Sweden’s blocked bid to join the military alliance are expected to dominate the NATO summit this week in Lithuania. President Biden heads to Europe on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

An apparent renegotiation between Ukraine and Turkey allowed for the return of the Azov Brigade commanders, who defended a steel plant in the southern port city of who defended a steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol last year during a nearly three-month siege. They were transferred to Turkey after being captured by Russia in the spring of 2022 as part of a prisoner swap and were meant to stay there until the end of war. The Azov Brigade is one of Ukraine’s most adept military units. Formerly an independent far-right militia with ultranationalist roots, it was designated a terrorist group by Russia in 2022.

At this week’s NATO summit, Biden faces the challenge of uniting allies as divisions over the Ukraine war mount . In addition to questions over the . In addition to questions over the expansion of the alliance , Ukraine’s demand for an invitation and Sweden’s bid to NATO blocked by Turkey, Biden is also likely to face tensions over the U.S. decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine.

The leaders of Britain, Germany and Spain said they would not send cluster munitions to Ukraine, following the U.S. decision. Canada also opposes the move, an official told The Washington Post, citing an , following the U.S. decision. Canada also opposes the move, an official told The Washington Post, citing an international treaty prohibiting their use and transfer. The United States, Ukraine and Russia are not signatories to the treaty.

The NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday and Wednesday will take place under high security, with nearly 1,000 troops from 16 members countries and advanced air defense systems pressed in service, with nearly 1,000 troops from 16 members countries and advanced air defense systems pressed in service, Reuters reported. The country shares a border with Russian ally Belarus.

Portugal supports Ukraine’s NATO candidacy, a , a joint statement issued by Portugal and Ukraine said Saturday, following a phone call between the countries’ leaders. Portugal has provided substantial military aid to Ukraine independently and through the European Union initiative. In March , Portugal delivered three Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.

Battleground updates

Russia is strengthening defenses on the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea in anticipation of a Ukrainian offensive , Ukraine’s military media center said Saturday on , Ukraine’s military media center said Saturday on Telegram . Fortifications are being carried out by Russian troops in the north, west and east of the peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, including provisions to prevent attacks on ships and fleet bases, the statement added.

Russian forces are trapped in Bakhmut, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said. In a In a Telegram post on Saturday, she added that shelling continues from both sides. Russia was conducting offensive operations in the east in the Avdiiv, Marin, Kupian, Lyman and Swat areas; and in the south, Ukrainian troops were fighting pitched battles in Melitopol and the Berdyan area, she added.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to environmental damage worth $56 billion, the Ukrainian minister for environmental protection said in a , the Ukrainian minister for environmental protection said in a statement on Saturday. Each day of the war, now in its second year, costs more than $100 million of environmental damage, he said, adding that the estimate did not include the destruction caused by the recent breach of the Kakhovka dam.

From our correspondents

Ukraine pushes to reclaim Bakhmut fighting on fallen city’s flanks: Russia captured the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine in May following weeks of fierce fighting — its only significant territorial gain in 2023. But now, its troops are battling Ukraine’s counteroffensive push from the city’s flanks in an inch-by-inch battle, report Fredrick Kunkle and Serhii Korolchuk.

On a recent moonlit night, a four-man Ukrainian squad attempted to float a drone amid the ruins of a kindergarten in a village south of the city.

“We are trying to pin as many Muscovites as possible around Bakhmut,” said Mykola Bielieskov, a research fellow with Ukraine’s National Institute for Strategic Studies.