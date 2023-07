Ukraine live briefing: Moscow calls Azov commanders’ return a violation; Biden faces a divided NATO

who defended a steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol last year during a nearly three-month siege. They were transferred to Turkey after being captured by Russia in the spring of 2022 as part of a prisoner swap and were meant to stay there until the end of war. The Azov Brigade is one of Ukraine’s most adept military units. Formerly an independent far-right militia with ultranationalist roots, it was designated a terrorist group by Russia in 2022.