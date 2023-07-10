Six killed, including three children, in Chinese kindergarten stabbing

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Six people, including three children, were killed Monday when a man attacked them at a kindergarten in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. A 25-year-old, identified by his surname of Wu, was arrested in the city of Lianjiang shortly after 8 a.m. local time on suspicion of “intentional assault,” local police said in a statement posted on social media.

Photos shared by local media showed a man in a black T-shirt and shorts walking across a soccer field carrying a long object that they said was a knife.

A teacher and two parents were among the dead, the AFP news agency reported, quoting a local city official. Another person was also reported injured.

Reports about the attack were widely viewed on the microblogging website Weibo, attracting more than 340 million views within four hours.

Violent crime is relatively rare in China, and guns are mostly restricted to the military and the police force. But in recent years, there have been occasional knife attacks at schools, leading to heightened security around schools.

