Man with knife kills 6 people at kindergarten in China before being arrested, police and reports say

A 25-year-old man was arrested following the 7:40 a.m. attack in Lianjiang, a city in Guangdong province, a police statement said. Employees who answered at the Lianjiang police headquarters declined to give more details.

BEIJING — A man with a knife killed six people and wounded one more Monday at a kindergarten in southeastern China, police and a news report said Monday.

A news outlet, Dafeng News, cited an unidentified witness as saying the attacker’s child had been struck earlier by the car of one of the people who was killed at the school. It said one of the people killed was a teacher at the kindergarten.