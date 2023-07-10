Heavy rains bash India, causing flooding, landslides, and killing 22

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern India was battered by heavy rains, causing flooding and landslides that closed schools and left at least 22 people dead, according to officials and local media. The “intense rainfall spell” over the region was forecast to continue Monday before “extremely heavy rainfall” was expected for the northeastern and eastern regions of the country this week, according to a weather briefing by the India Meteorological Department.

Most of the precipitation categorized as extreme rain — more than 20 centimeters, or about 8 inches — was concentrated in the northern tip of India; the state of Punjab recorded 35 centimeters, according to the department.

Drone footage showed widespread flooding in India's northern Punjab state on July 10, triggered by heavy rainfall. (Video: Reuters)

The department issued a “red alert” for the Himachal Pradesh region, forecasting flooding and landslides on Monday and advising residents to stay away from “vulnerable structures.” The state was already hit hard by the extreme weather over the weekend, with various landslides and instances of severe flooding reported. At least seven people died in landslides in the state, including three members of a family who died after a house collapsed, the Times of India reported.

More than two dozen people were stranded overnight this weekend after a river “changed its course,” leaving the people “stuck in the middle of the river,” said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Domestic tourists stranded in parts of the state by damaged roads were set to be evacuated by “road or air, as soon as the weather permits.” The chief minister said he spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday about the damage caused by the flooding.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, said schools would be closed there Monday after the city — India’s second-most populous and home to the capital, New Delhi — was bashed by “torrential rains” over the weekend.

Advertisement

India is in the midst of its monsoon season, which typically brings heavy rains and flooding. In July 2021, a bout of landslides and floods killed at least 127 people. Extreme flooding in northern India in 2013 left thousands dead. Research has shown that climate change threatens to make extreme flooding more intense and more frequent.

Intense rains wreaked havoc elsewhere in the world this weekend, with floods in the northeastern United States killing at least one person and torrential rains and landslides in Japan leaving at least three dead.

Gift this article Gift Article