Ukraine live briefing: Biden in Britain to meet king, prime minister before NATO summit

President Biden arrives at Stansted Airport in England on Sunday.

President Biden is scheduled to meet King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday ahead of a NATO summit in Lithuania and a visit to Finland. A major focus of his three-nation trip will be to rally support for Ukraine, short of offering it an imminent membership to the defense alliance.

In an interview with CNN, Biden called for a “rational path” for Ukraine to join NATO and said a membership vote before the war with Russia ends would be “premature.” At the same time, Turkey and Hungary are blocking Sweden’s bid for NATO membership, underscoring the divisions that could erode the alliance’s deterrent power amid a dangerous standoff with Moscow.

Key developments

Biden said a lack of unanimity in NATO about whether to admit Ukraine during the war made a membership vote “premature.” To bring Ukraine into the alliance now, he said, would instantly draw NATO into the war with Russia, too. “I think we have to lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to be able to get into NATO,” he told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an interview that aired Sunday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reaffirmed that the United Kingdom’s alliances with the United States and Europe are “more important than ever.” In a statement released by his office on Saturday, Sunak said Britain “will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion.”

Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Turkey's resistance to Sweden joining NATO in a phone call on Sunday, Turkish state media reported. The cost of Turkey's acquiescence, officials and analysts say, appears to include a tentative $20 billion deal for American F-16 fighter jets

Some Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about the United States' decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine. Sen. Tim Kaine (Va.) said he had "real qualms" about the decision, and Rep. Barbara Lee (Calif.) accused the White House of crossing a line by supplying Ukraine with the munitions, whose use and transfer are widely prohibited worldwide. Sen. Jeff Merkley (Ore.) and former senator Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) also opposed the decision in a Washington Post opinion article on Friday.

Battleground updates

Russian attacks have killed more than 170 civilians in Kyiv, including seven children, since the start of the invasion, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a televised interview on Sunday.

Ukrainian troops pressed on with their advances along the southern front and are engaged in fierce battles against Russian forces in Melitopol and Berdyansk, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Monday on Telegram

Global impact

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that he had "an important discussion" with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ahead of the upcoming NATO summit and that he was looking forward to talks there on continued NATO support for Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk on Sunday to remember the victims of the 1943 Volhynia massacre, in which tens of thousands of Poles were murdered by Ukrainian nationalists. Poland is one of Ukraine’s closest allies in the war against Russia, which has given Warsaw and Kyiv opportunity to try to come to terms with their shared past, but the World War II-era killings have remained a strain on relations.

Analysis from our correspondents

A fateful summit 15 years ago hangs over the NATO meeting in Vilnius: As NATO leaders convene this week in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, Ukrainian officials are demanding that their Western counterparts remember the legacy of the summit in Bucharest, Ishaan Tharoor writes. During the 2008 NATO meeting in the Romanian capital, former Soviet republics Georgia and Ukraine were offered little more than a vague commitment of entering the alliance at some point in the future, with no established plan regarding how or when that could be achieved.

The halfhearted gesture reflected division within the West at the time. On one side, the administration of President George W. Bush, deeply unpopular abroad after the ruinous war in Iraq and eking out its final year in office, sought to offer the two countries a formal NATO “Membership Action Plan.” On the other, a clutch of Western European governments, led by Germany, believed that neither Georgia nor Ukraine were politically ready to enter the alliance and looked askance at initiatives that may “poke the bear” of the Kremlin.