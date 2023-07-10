Putin met with Wagner leader Prigozhin after failed mutiny, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wagner Group mercenary boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin and 35 of his commanders on June 29 in Moscow, five days after Wagner’s brief mutiny aimed at ousting the country’s top military officials, who were criticized by Prigozhin for botching the invasion of Ukraine.
“The president listened to the commanders’ explanations and offered them options for further employment options and combat application,” Peskov said, without offering more detail.
“The commanders presented their version of what had happened. They emphasized that they were staunch supporters and soldiers of the leader and Supreme Commander-in-Chief and said they were ready to continue fighting for the Motherland,” he added.
Prigozhin returned to Russia last week, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a Putin ally. A businessman in St. Petersburg, Prigozhin’s hometown, said the Wagner leader had returned to reclaim money and weapons seized by the Russian government.
The mercenary group’s future remained unclear. The June 29 meeting suggests the conditions of the initial deal brokered by Lukashenko, which allowed Prigozhin and Wagner to go unpunished after they stopped the “march of justice” on Moscow, were still being hammered out. In messages posted shortly after their retreat, Prigozhin said his conflict with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, particularly the decision to absorb Wagner into the regular army, was the catalyst for the rebellion.
Putin initially offered that Wagner fighters could sign contracts with the defense ministry, relocate to Belarus, or disband and go home. Satellite imagery revealed a new camp was being built in Belarus, but neither Wagner nor Lukashenko confirmed it would serve as a new base for the mercenaries.
Mercenary service is technically illegal in Russia, but Wagner started taking part in the war a few months after the invasion began. Wagner emerged as a key assault force credited with the few battlefield wins Russia has seen in recent months, proving its use to the Kremlin amid a stalling invasion.
Russia’s top military commander in charge of the war in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, reappeared Monday in a video posted by the defense ministry for the first time in two weeks.
In the video, Gerasimov was shown receiving battlefield updates from other military officials and ordering steps to identify Ukrainian missile launch sites and bolster the country’s protection against airstrikes.
Prigozhin repeatedly denounced Gerasimov and Shoigu for denying his fighters ammunition, poorly training mobilized soldiers and failing to achieve success in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, opening a crucial phase in the war aimed at restoring Ukraine's territorial sovereignty and preserving Western support in its fight against Moscow.
Ukrainian troops on Wednesday night intensified their attacks on the front line in the southeast region, according to multiple individuals in the country's armed forces, in a significant push toward Russian-occupied territory.
The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
Here are ways those in the United States can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
