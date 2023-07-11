Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital, in photos and videos

A volcano erupted around 20 miles from Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, sending lava spewing into the air.
This is the third eruption in the area, broadly known as Fagradalsfjall volcano, in the past two years. It took place close to Litli Hrutur in Reykjanes Peninsula.
However, the agency said that “there are no immediate risks to communities or infrastructure.”
The nearby Keflavik airport, which has connections to the United States, Canada and European countries, confirmed there were no disruptions to its flights.
The meteorological service advised people against visiting the area, and also noted that dangerous levels of gasses would accumulate near the site of the eruption.
Last year’s eruption in the area continued to attract onlookers, despite similar warnings from the authorities. A 2021 eruption lasted about six months.
But the volcanic activity in recent years has been a far cry from 2010, when a giant ash cloud from another of the country’s volcanoes led to the closure of international airspace — in what The Washington Post later described as “the largest shutdown of European airspace since World War II.”