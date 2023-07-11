Helicopter with 6 on board including foreign tourists is missing near Mount Everest in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A helicopter carrying foreign tourists went missing Tuesday in the Mount Everest area of Nepal and contact was lost with the aircraft.
Airport official Sagar Kadel said weather conditions had caused changes to be made to the helicopter’s planned flight route.
It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season amid heavy rains.
The tourist and mountaineering season ended in May with the onset of the rainy season and tourist flights to the mountains are less common this time of year as visibility is poor and weather conditions become unpredictable.