What to know about Palestinian security forces and their role in West Bank

But days later, when they did appear, it was to fire tear gas at mourners who had pushed Palestinian officials out of a crowd of tens of thousands of people who had gathered to bury members of armed groups killed during the two-day Israeli ground and air operation.

As Israel carried out its largest military operation in two decades in the occupied West Bank last week, the security forces of the Palestinian Authority, which nominally administers parts of the territory, followed orders and stayed out of the fight.

The Palestinian security forces are among the last threads holding together the Oslo peace accords, which — three decades after the agreements were signed — are teetering on the brink of collapse as expectations of another uprising grow amid growing Palestinian disenchantment and as Israel’s far-right government escalates a crackdown on armed groups. As the situation deteriorates, the unrest has challenged the position of the Palestinian security forces, long essential to efforts by Israel and its allies to keep order, but increasingly undermined by Israeli raids and facing mounting antipathy from many Palestinians under their jurisdiction.