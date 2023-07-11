UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Turkey after Security Council fails to renew approval

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday failed to approve either of two rival resolutions authorizing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s rebel-held northwest from neighboring Turkey, officially ending a U.N. operation that was vital to helping 4.1 million people.

Russia vetoed a compromise resolution that would have extended the operation through the Bab al-Hawa crossing for nine months, and which was supported by 13 of the 15 council members. A rival Russian resolution that would have extended the aid deliveries for six months but added new requirements failed to get the minimum nine “yes” votes for approval.