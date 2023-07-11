UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Turkey after Security Council fails to renew approval

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday failed to approve either of two rival resolutions authorizing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s rebel-held northwest from neighboring Turkey, officially ending a U.N. operation that was vital to helping 4.1 million people.
The delivery of aid to the Idlib area has increased significantly following the devastation caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that ravaged southern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Feb. 8.
Syrian President Bashar Assad opened two additional crossing points from Turkey to increase the flow of assistance to quake victims, and he extended their operation for three months in May until mid-August.
Those crossings were not mentioned in either resolution and Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia indicated they will remain open for now.