Canadian police are investigating 70 alleged sexual assaults at Nova Scotia youth detention center

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Canadian police are investigating at least 70 cases of alleged sexual assault at a youth detention facility in Canada’s Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia.
Investigators told a news conference that they believe there are more victims. They are launching a confidential hotline for people who have been sexually assaulted or who have information about crimes that may have happened there.
Police say their investigation team has so far spoken with 70 survivors as part of the probe, known as Operation Headwind.