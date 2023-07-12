Russia-Ukraine war live updates Busy second day of NATO summit for Zelensky after Kyiv made to wait for invite

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to meet President Biden and leaders of other Western allied nations on day two of the NATO summit, after a tense first day that surfaced tensions over his country’s inclusion in the bloc. In a tweet Tuesday, Zelensky criticized NATO leaders for failing to provide Ukraine with a clear timeline for membership. Despite removing one crucial hurdle, the alliance only committed to inviting Ukraine “when the allies agree and conditions are met.” New security assurances for Ukraine from the United States and other Group of Seven allies are likely to be on Wednesday’s agenda.
- On day two, NATO leaders will arrive at the summit early (12:45 a.m. Eastern time). NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Zelensky will hold a joint news conference at 12:35 p.m. local time (5:35 a.m. Eastern) followed by the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, a new forum where members can hold crisis talks if their security is threatened.
- Stoltenberg said Tuesday that NATO had agreed to exempt Ukraine from the Membership Action Plan process that most prospective members must follow, in which candidate countries receive assessments and advice as they look to meet NATO defense criteria and other requirements.
- But Zelensky slammed the lack of a timeline as being “unprecedented and absurd,” surprising and frustrating Ukraine’s advocates in the alliance, who saw the painstakingly negotiated declaration as progress. Later in the day, Zelensky softened his tone, saying he was “grateful” to the summit participants “for their willingness to take new steps” to defend Ukraine.
- President Biden thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a meeting Tuesday for his “diplomacy” and “courage” in clearing the way for Sweden to join NATO.
