Russia-Ukraine war live updates Busy second day of NATO summit for Zelensky after Kyiv made to wait for invite

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to meet President Biden and leaders of other Western allied nations on day two of the NATO summit, after a tense first day that surfaced tensions over his country’s inclusion in the bloc. In a tweet Tuesday, Zelensky criticized NATO leaders for failing to provide Ukraine with a clear timeline for membership. Despite removing one crucial hurdle, the alliance only committed to inviting Ukraine “when the allies agree and conditions are met.” New security assurances for Ukraine from the United States and other Group of Seven allies are likely to be on Wednesday’s agenda.