Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky expresses optimism on NATO membership after summit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, reaches past President Biden to shake hands with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at the NATO summit on Wednesday in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Doug Mills/AP)

The two-day NATO summit this week “put to rest any doubts” about Ukraine’s future membership in NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address, despite the lack of a concrete timeline that Zelensky had earlier described as “unprecedented and absurd.” Kyiv received promises of long-term military support aimed at “defending Ukraine now and deterring Russian aggression in the future.”

At the gathering, President Biden sought to carefully bridge the gap between those who want Ukraine to join the military alliance quickly and those who harbor concerns that a hasty Ukrainian accession to NATO could start a world war. After a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky, Biden said the conversation had gone “very well. We accomplished every goal we set out to accomplish.”

Biden is now in Finland — NATO’s newest member state — for a summit with Nordic leaders.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

The Group of Seven pledged to provide Ukraine with security assistance and modern military equipment . Its member states — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will prioritize supplying air defense, armored vehicles, and artillery and long-range weapons, those nations said in a . Its member states — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will prioritize supplying air defense, armored vehicles, and artillery and long-range weapons, those nations said in a statement . They will also provide training, intelligence and “support to further develop Ukraine’s defense industrial base.”

NATO exempted Ukraine from the Membership Action Plan, one of two steps needed to join the alliance . The move shortens the process for Ukraine’s accession to NATO. The Membership Action Plan is a process in which candidate countries receive assessments and advice to take steps to meet NATO criteria on defense, economic and other matters. Finland was also exempted.

The Wagner mercenary group has handed over thousands of tons of weapons, ammunition and military equipment to the Russian army, Moscow said. The move shows that Russia is working to break up the mercenaries’ influence, The Washington Post , Moscow said. The move shows that Russia is working to break up the mercenaries’ influence, The Washington Post reported . The Wagner Group — which led a brief but dramatic mutiny against the Kremlin — turned in tanks, missile systems and about 20,000 small arms, according to a video from the Russian Defense Ministry. The Post was unable to verify the video or confirm that the weapons featured were used by Wagner.

Battleground updates

Russia launched a drone strike on Kyiv for the third day in a row , officials from the Ukrainian capital said early Thursday. At least two people were injured, , officials from the Ukrainian capital said early Thursday. At least two people were injured, they said . A body was also found by those extinguishing an apartment fire, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed hope that Ukrainian pilots will be flying F-16s by the end of March. His remarks on the U.S.-made fighter jets that have been promised to Kyiv came during an interview with the Ukrainian-language Radio Svoboda, part of U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe. That schedule may shift because there are “many nuances,” Kuleba said.

Analysis from our correspondents

Zelensky’s ‘guilt-based’ diplomacy leaves its mark on NATO summit: On the first day of this week’s NATO summit, there was dismay and disgruntlement among Ukrainian representatives. On the second day, there was mollification from the West. By the end of the two-day meeting, Zelensky welcomed the West’s promises of more weapons and the West’s assurances that Ukraine would probably be admitted to NATO once the war ends.

There is a clear pattern in Zelensky’s behavior, Ishaan Tharoor writes.

Jeremy Shapiro, director of research at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told Tharoor that Zelensky “has adopted a guilt-based approach to diplomacy.”

“‘You never write, you never call, you never send F-16s’ has long summarized [Zelensky’s] approach to getting what he wants from the West and the U.S.,” Shapiro said.