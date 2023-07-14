Canadian firefighter dies battling blaze in British Columbia

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — A Canadian firefighter died battling a wildfire in British Columbia on Thursday, where provincial officials this week pleaded for more assistance amid what Premier David Eby said could be the worst wildfire season the province has experienced in a century. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The B.C. General Employees’ Union did not identify the woman by name, but said the death occurred outside of Revelstoke, a city in the southeastern corner of the province where several wildfires are raging. She is the first wildland firefighter to die in Canada this year.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to her family and community, both at home and in the B.C. Wildfire Service,” the union said in a statement. Such incidents, it said, “remind us all how dangerous this work can be.” The death will be investigated, the union said.

Canada is off to its worst wildfire season in recorded history with several months left to come. More than 4,000 infernos from coast to coast to coast, fueled by drought and hot conditions, have devoured 23.7 million acres — an area the size of Indiana — and forced a record 155,000 people from their homes.

Advertisement

British Columbia regularly suffers severe blazes; in a bad year, the carbon they emit can exceed that from all forms of fossil fuel use in the province combined. Three of the province’s worst fire seasons have come in the last five years, and summer skies blanketed by a toxic haze of smoke are routine.

But the unusual scale of the blazes in Canada — they’re raging in at least eight of the 10 provinces and two of the three territories, all at once — is placing an unprecedented strain on domestic resources.

A record 3,200 firefighters from 11 countries on six continents have been deployed to Canada this year to help respond to the blazes. Help has come from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, France, Spain, Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica.

Canadian officials told The Washington Post in June that the blazes required them to reach out to new international partners.

Advertisement

But Bowinn Ma, British Columbia’s emergency management and climate readiness minister, said this week that her province needs still more international help. She has requested 1,000 additional foreign firefighters.

Firefighters from Spain, Portugal and the United States told The Post that they were able to come to Canada in such large numbers this year because their home countries were having a slower start to their wildfire seasons, but eventually, they’d need to return home.

“It is very, very challenging across Canada and across the globe right now to secure additional firefighting capacity,” Cliff Chapman, a B.C. Wildfire Service spokesman, told reporters on Thursday. “This is a very dangerous job.”

Gift this article Gift Article