Ukraine live briefing: Wagner no longer significant in Ukraine, Pentagon says; Kyiv receives cluster munitions

U.S.-supplied cluster munitions are now in Ukraine, U.S. Lt. General Douglas A. Sims II, the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s director of operations, told reporters . They have not yet been used, Ukrainian Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, told CNN .

The Pentagon has assessed that Wagner, the Russian mercenary group that conducted a brief but dramatic mutiny against the Kremlin last month, is not “participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine.” That’s according to Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary.

Russia fires top commander in Ukraine who criticized Defense Ministry: Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov, who commanded one of Russia’s elite military forces in Ukraine, was abruptly dismissed after criticizing the leaders of the Defense Ministry, accusing them of “treacherously and vilely decapitating the army at the most difficult and tense moment.” His removal lays bare the divisions in Russia’s armed forces, as Putin grapples with the aftermath of last month’s mercenary rebellion that posed the greatest challenge he has faced as Russia’s leader, report Robyn Dixon, Catherine Belton and Francesca Ebel.