The Pentagon has assessed that Wagner, the Russian mercenary group that conducted a brief but dramatic mutiny against the Kremlin last month, is not “participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine.” That’s according to Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary.
Ukraine live briefing: Wagner no longer significant in Ukraine, Pentagon says; Kyiv receives cluster munitions
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Most of Wagner’s forces are still in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, Ryder said. But they “really effectively are no longer contributing as a significant combat capability,” he added. Wagner has handed over small arms, tanks and missile systems to the Russian Defense Ministry, which released a video showing the purported Wagner weapons. The Washington Post was unable to verify the video or confirm that the weapons featured in it were used by the Wagner Group.
- Ukrainian forces will seek to use cluster munitions “in a tactical environment,” unlike Russia, which has employed the munitions “against civilian communities,” Sims said. Ukrainians also “understand the potential for duds,” Sims added, referring to the possibility of the shells indiscriminately scattering unexploded submunitions — the reason the weapons are banned in much of the world — on battlefields, endangering future postwar residents of the areas.
- President Biden authorized the Pentagon to mobilize up to 3,000 reservists for duty in Europe. Pentagon officials said the move would not increase the overall level of U.S. troops in Europe, which now stands at about 80,000, but could alter its makeup by allowing commanders to deploy additional reservists, The Post reported.
- Biden returned to Washington after an eventful five-day trip to Europe. After attending the NATO summit in Lithuania, he visited new alliance member Finland, where he declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “already lost the war,” citing Moscow’s military setbacks, economic struggles and diplomatic isolation.
Global impact
- Zelensky’s tweet this week challenging NATO leaders on the pace of his war-torn country’s admission into the alliance so roiled the White House that U.S. officials considered scaling back the “invitation” for Kyiv to join, according to six people familiar with the matter, The Post’s Michael Birnbaum reports.
- Biden said he is “serious” about pursuing a prisoner exchange with Russia to bring home Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia for 100 days as of last week. “That process is underway,” Biden told reporters Thursday in Helsinki, adding that he is “doing what we can to free Americans being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else.”
- The U.S. House voted against measures aimed at halting U.S. assistance for Ukraine. A small but vocal bloc of conservatives in Congress have bitterly opposed the tens of billions of dollars in U.S. military aid, training and other support supplied to the government in Kyiv. But most Republicans and Democrats remain aghast at the Russian military’s brutal assault on civilians and the country’s vital infrastructure, The Post reported.
- The International Olympic Committee confirmed that Russia and Belarus will not receive formal invitations to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The invitations are due to be sent out July 26. In an updated question-and-answer session on its website, the IOC said the National Olympic Committees of Russia and Belarus would not receive invites but reiterated its policy of leaving decisions on Russian and Belarusian athletes to the discretion of each sport.
From our correspondents
Russia fires top commander in Ukraine who criticized Defense Ministry: Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov, who commanded one of Russia’s elite military forces in Ukraine, was abruptly dismissed after criticizing the leaders of the Defense Ministry, accusing them of “treacherously and vilely decapitating the army at the most difficult and tense moment.” His removal lays bare the divisions in Russia’s armed forces, as Putin grapples with the aftermath of last month’s mercenary rebellion that posed the greatest challenge he has faced as Russia’s leader, report Robyn Dixon, Catherine Belton and Francesca Ebel.
“The split is continuing in the army,” said Sergei Markov, a Kremlin-connected political consultant. “There is dissatisfaction among a significant part of the top brass. Of course this undermines morale in the army.”