Ukraine live briefing: Deadline for crucial grain deal looms; Putin says he offered Wagner fighters spots in Russian military

The United Nations said that, since June 27, no new ships have been allowed into the Black Sea corridor protected by the expiring grain deal, a vital passageway for grain from Ukraine to make its way to vulnerable parts of the world. The deal, which was extended in May but expires again July 17, has allowed for the safe passage of more than 30 million tonnes of grain and foodstuffs from Ukraine, the U.N. has said. Russia has repeatedly threatened to quit the deal.