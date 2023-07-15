Ukraine live briefing: Deadline for crucial grain deal looms; Putin says he offered Wagner fighters spots in Russian military Mountains of grain at a storage container in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region this week. An initiative to protect exports of grain from the war-torn country is set to expire on Monday. (Stringer/Reuters)

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is credited with easing the global food crisis, is set to expire Monday amid rising concerns that Moscow will not renew the deal. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres sent Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter this week with a proposal to keep the deal operational but, as of Friday, Russia had not responded. “The discussions are being had, WhatsApp messages are being sent, Signal messages are being sent and exchanged,” U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters.

In an interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant, Putin said he offered mercenaries from the Wagner Group a chance to serve in the Russian military five days after they launched a short-lived rebellion in June. However, Wagner chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin rejected the offer. “Nothing would have changed for them,” Putin said, referring to the fighters.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

The United Nations said that, since June 27, no new ships have been allowed into the Black Sea corridor protected by the expiring grain deal, a vital passageway for grain from Ukraine to make its way to vulnerable parts of the world. The deal, which was extended in May but expires again July 17, has allowed for the safe passage of more than 30 million tonnes of grain and foodstuffs from Ukraine, the U.N. has said. Russia has repeatedly threatened to quit the deal.

Putin said that he offered Wagner fighters a chance to stay together under the command of a different leader, in his interview with Kommersant. The Institute for the Study of War said in an analysis that the comments indicate Putin "intends to maintain the Wagner Group as a cohesive fighting force," but is trying to separate Prigozhin from its leadership.

The Wagner Group is now reportedly training troops in neighboring Belarus, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense said in a statement Friday, describing the Wagner fighters as "instructors in a number of military disciplines." Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that there was no imminent threat of an invasion from Belarus.

Zelensky said Friday that he partook in the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference, which is sometimes called "summer camp for billionaires." In his nightly address, Zelensky wrote that he discussed "investments, jobs in Ukraine, [and] support for our country and people" with the world's "largest and most promising" companies, investors and philanthropists.

Battleground updates

Russia is "investing everything they can" to stop Ukraine from reclaiming territory in the east and south, Zelensky said in his nightly address. The comments come after Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, admitted the counteroffensive was not "advancing not so quickly," Agence France-Presse reported

Col. Mykola Urshalovych, a representative from Ukraine's National Guard, claimed that Ukraine advanced 1,700 meters toward the southeastern city of Melitopol during the past week, during a briefing recounted by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Telegram. The Post could not independently verify the claims.

Global impact

Top oil field firm SLB has suspended its shipments of products and technology into Russia in response to expanded Western sanctions, the company announced in a statement Friday. SLB "remains aligned with the international community in condemning and calling for an end to the war in Ukraine," it said.

South Africa is trying to convince Putin not to attend an economic summit in the country in August, local media reported. As a signatory to the treaty establishing the International Criminal Court, which issued a warrant for Putin's arrest in March, South Africa would be obliged to arrest the Russian leader. "It's a big dilemma for us. Of course, we cannot arrest him," Deputy South African President Paul Mashatile said in an interview published Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “effectively ascribed every problem in the world to the United States,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting between top U.S. and Russian diplomats in Jakarta, Indonesia. Blinken also said Friday that he did not hear anything from Lavrov “that suggested any change in direction” when it came to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A suspected Russian spy has been extradited to the United States from Estonia to face charges related to providing "sensitive American-made electronics and ammunition" to the Russian military "in furtherance of Russia's war efforts," the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York said Friday.

From our correspondents

To defeat Russia, Ukraine’s top commander pushes to fight on his terms: Ukraine’s top commander, Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, is the under pressure to re-create Ukraine’s earlier underdog success on the battlefield, Isabelle Khurshudyan writes.

But if it were up to Zaluzhny alone, this isn’t how he’d get the job done. He would fight with air superiority. He would fire back at least as many shells as the Russians are firing. And he would have cruise missiles that could match Moscow’s. Instead, modern fighter jets are not expected for months, Ukraine’s ammunition supply is constrained, and allies have placed restrictions on materials they’ve provided — they can’t be used to strike Russian soil.

“To save my people, why do I have to ask someone for permission what to do on enemy territory?” Zaluzhny recently told The Washington Post in a rare interview. “This is our problem, and it is up to us to decide how to kill this enemy.”