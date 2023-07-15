Flooding in South Korea leaves at least seven dead and three missing

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — At least seven people were killed and three more people were missing after up to 20 inches of rain fell on parts of South Korea over a two-day period, collapsing homes and triggering landslides, government officials said Saturday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In Sejong, a city in the country’s central region, a storekeeper who was checking for rain damage to his shop was killed when a landslide hit, according to the government. In the nearby city of Nonsan, two people died after a building was destroyed. In Cheongyang, where at least 20 inches of rain had fallen this week, a home was swallowed.

Seven more people were hospitalized across the country, due to mudslides, road damage and a derailing accident.

South Korea’s rail service said it suspended some high-speed rail and almost all other passenger train services due to safety concerns about flooding.

Thousands of homes in Seoul and Busan, the two largest cities, temporarily lost electricity, according to the government. Hundreds of people were asked to evacuate across the country.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said he had ordered the military to assist local police and firefighters with rescue efforts.

“Do everything to evacuate [residents] from danger-zones, and keep patrolling areas even where the possibility of [risk] is low,” he said according to a news release.

South Korea also suffered from flooding last summer. Record rainfall in August 2022 left at least 11 people dead and brought new attention to Seoul’s most vulnerable residents, who live in semi-underground apartments.

