1 dead, 1 critically injured after being knocked from gondola at Quebec resort

MONTREAL — One person died and another was critically injured when they were knocked out of a sightseeing gondola Sunday at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, authorities said.
Police said in an email that the other passenger was taken to a Montreal-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators from the major crimes division were sent to the scene.
The Tremblant Resort Association declined to comment on the accident, but said in a post on Facebook that activities at the mountain were suspended after the accident.