Ukraine live briefing: U.K. defense secretary who championed Kyiv to quit; grain deal deadline nears

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, one of the United Kingdom’s key advocates for military support for Ukraine, said he plans to resign during the next cabinet reshuffle. His announcement, revealed in an interview with the Sunday Times of London over the weekend, comes during a war that has put Europe on edge.
The deadline to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an agreement that has helped alleviate a global food crisis amid the conflict, is set to expire on Monday. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres sent Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter last week with a proposal to extend the deal, but as of Saturday, Russia had not responded.
Key developments
- In his interview, Wallace warned of a dangerous future and said his greatest concern was the possibility of military conflict with Russia. “If Putin loses in Ukraine, he will be deeply wounded,” he told the Times. “He’s still got an air force and he’s still got a navy. … Putin is not done with us yet. There is an ability for him, in the next three or four years, to lash out.”
- He also expressed concerns about China and terrorist groups around the world. “Towards the end of the decade, the world is going to be much more unsafe, more insecure. I think we will find ourselves in a conflict,” he said.
- Wallace, who helped lead the U.K.’s response to the Russian war on Ukraine, has served as Britain’s defense secretary for four years, supporting military aid for Kyiv while pushing European nations to strengthen NATO funding. He made headlines last week for off-the-cuff remarks at the NATO summit in which he suggested that Ukraine should show more appreciation for Western military aid.
- The United Nations said no new vessels have been authorized to join the Black Sea Grain Initiative since June 27, which has added to concerns that Moscow may not renew the deal. At least 29 ships have applied to join the initiative, which allows grain and other food exports to safely pass through the Black Sea corridor.
Battleground updates
- More than 50 Russian nationals have been convicted of war crimes as of Saturday, Ukrainian prosecutor general Andriy Kostin said in a televised interview. More than 200 others have been indicted and at least 95,000 war crimes have been recorded, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office.
- Troops from Russia’s Wagner mercenary group were spotted moving into Belarus on Saturday, according to Ukraine’s border service. On Friday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Wagner fighters were training military personnel in the country, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that there was no imminent threat of an invasion.
- Col. Mykola Urshalovych, a representative of Ukraine’s national guard, said Ukraine advanced 1,700 meters toward the southeastern city of Melitopol in the past week, according to a briefing described by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Telegram. The Washington Post could not independently verify those claims.
- Ukraine’s air force claimed it has destroyed at least 36 Iranian-made drones since July 13, according to multiple posts on its Facebook page.
Global impact
- In a surprise visit to Ukraine, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged $150 million in supplementary humanitarian aid and promised to continue to assist the country with demining and the restoration of infrastructure. Speaking at a televised news conference on Saturday, Yoon said that he would also provide “a larger scale of military supplies.” Last year, South Korea provided nonlethal military aid such as body armor and helmets.
- Ukraine’s trade deficit widened to $8.97 billion in the first five months of this year, Reuters reported, compared with a deficit of about $1 billion recorded during the same period a year ago. A trade deficit occurs when a country’s imports exceed its exports.
- Russia said it will shut down a Polish consulate to retaliate for “unfriendly, anti-Russian” government actions, according to an official statement provided to the Russian news agency Interfax. The consulate, located about 230 miles from Moscow, was opened about 12 years ago in a bid for better relations.
- A suspected Russian intelligence agent was indicted after being extradited to the United States on conspiracy charges, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. Vadim Konoshchenok is accused of smuggling dual-use technology and ammunition from U.S. companies on behalf of the Russian government.
From our correspondents
The biggest obstacle to Ukraine’s counteroffensive? Minefields. In a painstakingly slow process that has come to set the pace of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, small groups of sappers have often been getting down on their stomachs and crawling across minefields to clear a path for troops to advance.
This Russian defense strategy has been successful in stalling Ukrainian troops and have forced its military to change strategy, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Kamila Hrabchuk report.