Ukraine live briefing: U.K. defense secretary who championed Kyiv to quit; grain deal deadline nears

In his interview, Wallace warned of a dangerous future and said his greatest concern was the possibility of military conflict with Russia. “If Putin loses in Ukraine, he will be deeply wounded,” he told the Times. “He’s still got an air force and he’s still got a navy. … Putin is not done with us yet. There is an ability for him, in the next three or four years, to lash out.”

He also expressed concerns about China and terrorist groups around the world. “Towards the end of the decade, the world is going to be much more unsafe, more insecure. I think we will find ourselves in a conflict,” he said.

Wallace, who helped lead the U.K.’s response to the Russian war on Ukraine, has served as Britain’s defense secretary for four years, supporting military aid for Kyiv while pushing European nations to strengthen NATO funding. He made headlines last week for off-the-cuff remarks at the NATO summit in which he suggested that Ukraine should show more appreciation for Western military aid.