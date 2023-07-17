Ukraine live briefing: ‘Emergency’ on key Crimean bridge; hours remain before grain deal expires A wheat field in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. (Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Russian-installed officials reported an “emergency” at a key bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar, amid reports of explosions early Monday. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said two people were killed and a child was injured, but he did not attribute a cause. Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea, said traffic was stopped, and he urged motorists to find other routes.

A critical deal that allows millions of tons of essential foods from Ukraine to safely traverse the Black Sea is set to expire Monday, fueling concerns that some lower-income countries could suffer acute food shortages. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was launched in July last year, will expire at midnight in Istanbul (5 p.m. Eastern time) unless it is extended. Last week, the U.N. secretary general sent Russia a letter advocating for the deal’s renewal, with no response as of Sunday.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

The Crimean Bridge was also the site of an explosion in October , which Russian officials blamed on Ukraine and called a terrorist attack. The bridge, which carries road and rail traffic and is an important supply artery for Russia’s war in Ukraine, required months of repairs. Officials described Monday’s incident only as an “emergency,” saying more information about the cause would be determined. which Russian officials blamed on Ukraine and called a terrorist attack. The bridge, which carries road and rail traffic and is an important supply artery for Russia’s war in Ukraine, required months of repairs. Officials described Monday’s incident only as an “emergency,” saying more information about the cause would be determined.

Russia’s Transport Ministry said the roadway on the bridge was damaged but the spans remained on their supports. An assessment of the bridge’s condition was ongoing as of early Monday, it added.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said he “can’t predict what Vladimir Putin will do” about the grain deal as the deadline for renewal approaches. If Putin pulls out, “the rest of the world will take a look at that and say that Russia has turned its back on ensuring that the countries of the global south and Africa and Latin America and Asia can get the food they need at affordable prices,” as the deadline for renewal approaches.If Putin pulls out, “the rest of the world will take a look at that and say that Russia has turned its back on ensuring that the countries of the global south and Africa and Latin America and Asia can get the food they need at affordable prices,” he said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation. “And I think that will come at an enormous diplomatic cost.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that his country has a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster munitions and “reserves the right to take reciprocal action” if Ukraine uses their own. The threat, made in an interview with state media published on Sunday, came after President Biden approved the provision of U.S. cluster munitions to Kyiv earlier this month.

Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions in the war, according to according to Human Rights Watch . The munitions can disperse a flurry of smaller explosives when launched and can endanger civilians. More than 120 countries agreed to ban the use of cluster munitions in 2008, but Russia, Ukraine and the United States are not signatories to the agreement.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said his words were “misrepresented” after he appeared to imply that Ukraine should show more gratitude for Western aid. Wallace, who his comment was “not about governments, but more about citizens and members of parliaments.” Wallace, who said at the NATO summit last week that “people want to see gratitude” for aid sent to Ukraine, tweeted on Sunday thathis comment was “not about governments, but more about citizens and members of parliaments.”

Analysis from our correspondents

Global hunger enters a grim ‘new normal’: A new U.N. report released last week has underscored several negative trends that could undercut the organization’s broader goal of ending hunger by 2030. Millions more people are going hungry than in 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, and the war in Ukraine has affected people’s access to healthy and nutritious diets. The consequences of this mounting hunger are stark, Ishaan Tharoor writes.

“This is the ‘new normal’ where climate change, conflict, and economic instability are pushing those on the margins even further from safety,” Qu Dongyu, director general of the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, said in a recent statement.