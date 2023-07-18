World

What to know about the grain deal that Russia just pulled out of

By
July 18, 2023 at 4:27 a.m. EDT
A harvester collects wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, in Aug. 2022. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
6 min

Russia on Monday suspended its participation in an international accord that allowed the export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports it has blockaded, dealing a fresh blow to global food security. The Kremlin said its demands — chiefly related to facilitating Russian agricultural exports — had not been met.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Moscow was terminating its involvement in the agreement, which was set to expire Monday, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding that Russia would return if its conditions were met.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia’s decision “blackmail,” adding that “no one has the right to destroy the food security of any nation.”

Here’s what to know about the deal.

Loading...
Loading...