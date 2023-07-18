Russia on Monday suspended its participation in an international accord that allowed the export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports it has blockaded, dealing a fresh blow to global food security. The Kremlin said its demands — chiefly related to facilitating Russian agricultural exports — had not been met.
What to know about the grain deal that Russia just pulled out of
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia’s decision “blackmail,” adding that “no one has the right to destroy the food security of any nation.”
Here’s what to know about the deal.