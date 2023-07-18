Ukraine live briefing: End of grain deal sparks concern over food prices; Putin vows response to Crimean Bridge attack A cargo ship transports grain in the Black Sea, near the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul. Russia on Monday pulled out of an initiative that had allowed Ukraine to export its grain by sea. (Sercan Ozkurnazli/AP)

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

Russia on Monday said it would resume its blockade on Ukrainian grain, terminating the U.N.-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative that had helped sustain critical food supplies and temper rising food prices around the world. “Corn, soybean and wheat all shot up today as a result of this decision,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said about prices on Monday. “We’re seeing the impact right now.”

After Ukraine’s pre-dawn attack Monday on a crucial bridge connecting mainland Russia and Crimea, which killed two people, a Kremlin official wrote early Tuesday on Telegram that part of the transit way had been reopened and posted videos of cars passing over it. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that Russia would respond to the incident.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

An air attack rattled the Black Sea port city of Odessa early Tuesday , local officials , local officials wrote on Telegram, about 24 hours after the Crimean Bridge attack. Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odessa military administration, said on Telegram that port infrastructure facilities and several homes had been damaged by downed missile fragments and that an elderly man had been injured.

Ukraine is “not afraid” to continue shipping grain from its ports, despite Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea initiative , President Volodymyr Zelensky said while , President Volodymyr Zelensky saidwhile speaking to African media . “No one has the right to destroy the food security of any nation,” Zelensky added Monday in his nightly address.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative helped reduce food prices by more than 23 percent since March 2022 and ensured the safe passage of 32 million metric tons of foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres and ensured the safe passage of 32 million metric tons of foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said Monday . Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, accused Russia of deciding to “hold humanity hostage” in a statement on Monday.

“Of course there will be a response from Russia” to the attack on the Crimean Bridge, Putin said during a televised emergency meeting with Russian officials. A Russian couple was killed and their 14-year-old daughter was injured in the explosion, which marks the second time the strategically important bridge has been attacked during the conflict.

Kyiv’s navy and special forces carried out the nighttime drone boat attack on the Crimean Bridge, a Ukrainian official a Ukrainian official told The Washington Post. Also known as the Kerch Bridge, it is a 12-mile, $3.7 billion infrastructure project. The bridge is the longest in Europe and a marquee infrastructure project for Putin.

Battleground updates

Russia has positioned more than 100,000 troops and more than 900 tanks near Kupyansk, Ukrainian media Ukrainian media reported on Monday. The Post could not independently verify this claim. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram on Monday that Moscow’s forces have been “actively advancing” since the end of last week in the Kupyansk area. Ukraine is putting up “a strong resistance,” she said, but fighting remains intense.

Russia used drones and possibly ballistic missiles in overnight attacks across Ukraine’s south and east, Ukrainian officials Ukrainian officials said early Tuesday. The mayor of the southern port city of Mykolaiv wrote on Telegram that a serious fire had broken out at a local facility.

Global impact

The Ukrainian Defense Contact Group meets again Tuesday and will focus on Ukraine’s near-term air defense and ammunition needs, as well as “sustainment for Ukraine over the long term,” the U.S. Defense Department and will focus on Ukraine’s near-term air defense and ammunition needs, as well as “sustainment for Ukraine over the long term,” the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement . The group, which includes 50 countries, coordinates military support for Ukraine at monthly meetings.

President Biden and a papal envoy will discuss the repatriation of Ukrainian children “forcibly deported by Russian officials” this week in Washington, the White House this week in Washington, the White House said Monday. Kyiv estimates that thousands of children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied territory. The International Criminal Court in The Hague in March issued an arrest warrant for Putin and another top Russian official for their roles in the “ unlawful ” deportation of Ukrainian children.

From our correspondents

An Arctic ‘Great Game’ as NATO allies and Russia face off in far north: For several years, Western officials have been keeping a closer eye on the world above the Arctic Circle, knowing that melting polar ice will open new trade routes, propel a race for natural resources and reshape global security. But the war in Ukraine and the dramatic deterioration of relations with Moscow have put the frostbitten borderlands between Norway and Russia on heightened alert, while increasing the geostrategic importance of the Arctic, Emily Rauhala writes.

The result is an uptick in international interest — and diplomatic drama and intrigue abound. “We are definitely going to see more tacit power-balancing in this part of the world,” Marc Lanteigne, an associate professor of political science at the University of Tromso and an expert on Arctic affairs, told The Post. “And I wonder if Tromso is ready for it.”