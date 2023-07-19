What happened to Americans held previously in North Korea?

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — An American soldier was detained in North Korea on Tuesday after he crossed from South Korea, sparking a fresh diplomatic imbroglio between Pyongyang and Washington. The soldier, identified as Private 2nd Class Travis T. King, a cavalry scout, was due to be sent home to the United States following misconduct while serving in South Korea; but he did not board a scheduled flight to the United States, The Washington Post reported.

At the time, King was on a tour to the Joint Security Area on the heavily fortified “demilitarized zone” between North and South Korea.

Travel to North Korea for Americans is limited by a 2017 U.S. State Department order imposed over security concerns. King is the first American known to be detained in North Korea in nearly five years. Not much is known about his current state, or what sort of consequences he might face in North Korea.

“Americans who are detained by North Korea generally get out eventually, whereas South Koreans who are detained generally don’t,” Peter Ward, a senior researcher on North Korea at Kookmin University in Seoul, said by telephone.

Ward said that captive Americans have been used as bargaining tools at times, but that North Korean officials “haven’t been engaging with the outside world really” in the last few years.

Here are other prominent instances of Americans who had been caught in the isolated nuclear-armed nation in recent years.

Bruce Byron Lowrance was detained in North Korea on Oct. 16, 2018, after crossing into the country via the border with China, the North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency claimed. Lowrance was unusually swiftly deported to the United States in November 2018 following a historic meeting in Singapore earlier that year between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although talks had later stalled. The State Department thanked Pyongyang and the embassy of Sweden for facilitating the release. A man with the same name as Lowrance had been deported from South Korea in 2017 after being caught just south of the border with the North, South Korean semiofficial news agency Yonhap reported.

Kim Dong-chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak-song North Korea freed three other American detainees in May 2018. The men — Kim Dong-chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak-song — had been imprisoned for more than a year in North Korea on charges of espionage, which the United States had dismissed. They were given a hero's welcome by President Trump, who received them at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. Kim Dong-chul, a former Virginia resident, told reporters he had been forced to do labor, but received treatment when he fell sick. In his 60s, Dong-chul had been living in China and working in a special economic zone in the North for a hotel services company when was detained in October 2015. Tony Kim and Kim Hak-song had been affiliated with the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology and were detained after Trump took office. Trump offers hero's welcome to three Americans freed by North Korea

Otto Warmbier Otto Warmbier, a 21-year-old University of Virginia student, was on his way to a study-abroad program in Hong Kong in late 2015 when he took a trip to Pyongyang with a tour group company. He was arrested at the airport as he tried to leave North Korea. Weeks later, Warmbier appeared in an orchestrated news conference on North Korean state TV and tearfully confessed to attempting to steal a hotel propaganda poster. In March 2016, he reportedly fell into a coma on the same night that he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor. North Korea issued $2 million bill for comatose Otto Warmbier's care The cause of Warmbier's coma is unknown; his parents have accused North Korea of severely beating him while in their custody, although reports citing a coroner in his home state of Ohio suggested there were no signs of physical abuse or torture. North Korea claimed Warmbier fell ill from a food-borne illness and an allergic reaction to sedatives. Warmbier was released to the United States while comatose in June 2017. He died six days later in a Cincinnati hospital. His parents have since been awarded $240,000 in seized North Korean assets.

Matthew Miller Matthew Miller, a 24-year-old from Bakersfield, Calif., had traveled to North Korea in April 2014 with a U.S.-based tour group. The Korean Central News Agency claimed that Miller had torn up his tourist visa and said he wished to seek asylum. Later, he was sentenced to six years of hard labor in a 90-minute trial in which he was accused of committing "hostile acts" against the government. He was released in November 2014 and allowed to return to the United States.

Jeffrey Fowle Jeffrey Fowle, an American from Ohio, was arrested in May 2014 for leaving a Bible in a public place in North Korea, where Christian evangelism is considered a crime. The father of three was released in October the same year. In an interview with the Atavist magazine, Fowle said that he was detained at first on the 36th floor of Yanggakdo Hotel in Pyongyang, where he could only access three state-run TV channels, and later at a guesthouse where his movement was restricted. He was served meals of rice, broth and kimchi, he recalled. Fowle, along with two other American detainees, had given interviews to international media outlets during captivity. In an interview with CNN, monitored and recorded by local officials, Fowle said he did not have complaints about how he had been treated since his arrest.

Kenneth Bae Kenneth Bae, a 46-year-old Korean American missionary from Lynnwood, Wash., was detained in 2012 and sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor, which involved agricultural work for eight hours a day, six days a week. Bae was freed and returned to the United States in November 2014, along with Miller. In his memoir, Not Forgotten, Bae wrote that he was driven to help the North Korean people, leading him to hold guided tours to the country for six years before he was caught.

Euna Lee and Laura Ling American journalists Euna Lee and Laura Ling of Current TV, a cable and digital network, were detained by North Korea in March 2009 while they were reporting a story on the desperate journeys made by North Koreans fleeing the country for a chance at freedom. They were later sentenced to 12 years in a labor camp following a five-day trial. "My biggest fear was nobody knowing where I was or what had happened to me. The strained relations between the United States and North Korea only increased my despair," Lee wrote in an op-ed in 2011 for The Washington Post. The two were released after five months in captivity, returning home in August 2009. They were pardoned by North Korea after President Bill Clinton's meeting with Kim Jong Il, the father of Kim Jong Un.