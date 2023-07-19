Kenyans protest tax hikes as police respond with tear gas

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NAIROBI — Kenyans braced for more violence on Wednesday after a three-day protest began over tax hikes and rising prices. Police shut off roads leading to the presidency, businesses closed in the capital’s center, and commuter trains were suspended. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight At least 27 people have been killed since protests began last month, all of them shot, including two by rubber bullets, according to the Independent Medico Legal Unit, a civil society group that tracks deaths during unrest. On Wednesday alone, 12 were shot dead during protests, the group said, the same day that more than 50 schoolchildren were hospitalized after police tear-gassed their school.

Kenya’s opposition leaders, led by veteran politician Raila Odinga, have organized the protests partly because of skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, partly over last month’s tax hikes and partly because they allege last year’s elections were stolen — although foreign observers generally agreed the election was fair.

The protests began after President William Ruto’s government passed a finance bill last month imposing extra taxes designed to raise $1.4 billion annually. Kenya is deeply in debt to China after taking out a loan to build a high-speed railway. Ruto has also promised to disburse the cash through a “hustler’s fund,” meant to give loans to small businesses.

Many Kenyans say the government should crack down on corruption before reaching into the pockets of citizens already hit hard by rising food prices.

Kenya is the region’s most prosperous and stable nation and an important U.S. ally in Africa, where other regional heavyweights are grappling with thornier problems. Nigeria is gripped by corruption, banditry and an Islamist insurgency, relations with South Africa are frosty over its ties with Russia, and diplomatic powerhouse Ethiopia is struggling to recover from a civil war that killed hundreds of thousands and devastated its economy.

Kenya is periodically gripped by bouts of unrest, however, often linked to elections. Protesters are often met by a heavy-handed police response, in a cycle of confrontation marked by looting and vandalism by protesters and beatings and shootings by the police.

College student Ruth Wanjiru, 20, was among those shot dead last week. Her mother, Rose Kariuki, said she was just trying to get home from school when she was struck by a stray bullet.

“My daughter loved telling jokes. She always told me that she loves me. She was like me; she was hard-working. She promised me that she would educate Njeri, her younger sister, because she could see how hard I struggled selling fruits by the road,” Kariuki said. “She would tell me, mama, I will help you.”

She lashed out at politicians, saying they were bent on confrontation rather than reconciliation. “They only care about themselves,” she said bitterly. “Because it’s poor people who are dying, they do not care.”

Ombuor reported from Homa Bay, Kenya.

