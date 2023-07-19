11 dead after a wall collapses near an under-construction bridge in Pakistan, officials say

ISLAMABAD — Eleven workers were killed early Wednesday after a wall collapsed near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said.
Monsoon rains have been lashing Pakistan since June 25, killing at least 112 people in weather-related incidents. The rains have also swelled Pakistan’s rivers in eastern Punjab province, swamping hundreds of villages and displacing at least 15,000 people.
The rains returned to Pakistan a year after climate-induced downpours inundated at one point one-third of Pakistan, killing 1,739 people. The floods also caused $30 billion in damage in cash-strapped Pakistan in 2022.