At least 21 injured in third night of Russian air attacks against southern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — A third night of Russian air attacks targeted Ukraine’s southern cities, including the port city of Odesa, and wounded at least 21 people, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.
Kim said two people were hospitalized, including a child.
In the port city of Odesa, at least two were injured following a Russian air attack that damaged buildings in the city center and caused a fire affecting an area of 300 square meters (3200 square feet), said Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper.
The attacks come one day after an intense Russian bombardment using drones and missiles damaged critical port infrastructure in Odesa, including grain and oil terminals. The attack destroyed at least 60,000 tons of grain.
Russia’s attacks on southern Ukraine have become more intense this week, after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain to countries facing the threat of hunger.
In the Russian-annexed territory of Crimea, “an enemy drone” attacked a settlement in the peninsula’s northwest, damaging several administrative buildings and killing a teenage girl, the region’s Moscow-appointed governor Sergei Aksyonov reported Thursday.