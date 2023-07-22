A video showing the sexual assault of two women in northeastern India has sparked public anger and drawn attention to a wider ethnic conflict playing out in the impoverished state of Manipur.
What to know about the sexual assault video and violence in India’s Manipur
The harrowing video surfaced online this week following months of government-imposed internet outages in the northeastern state, which shares a porous border with violence-wracked Myanmar. It has since shed light on the communal conflict raging in Manipur, which has claimed at least 130 lives since May, displaced thousands, and left villages, temples and churches in flames.
Here’s what to know.