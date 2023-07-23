Militants kill 4 highway policemen in southeast Iran, state TV says

TEHRAN, Iran — Militants shot and killed four highway policemen Sunday in southeast Iran, state media reported.
The province has witnessed multiple clashes between Iranian security forces and drug smugglers as well as a Sunni separatist group affiliated with the extremist group al-Qaida, known as Jeish al-Adl, or Army of Justice.
Sistan and Baluchistan province is a well-known route for drug and human trafficking from Pakistan and Afghanistan to Europe and Arab nations in the Persian Gulf and elsewhere.