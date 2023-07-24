15 killed and 26 injured in wildfires sweeping across Algeria, state media say

ALGIERS, Algeria — Wildfires raged across Algeria killing 15 people and injuring 26 others, state media reported Monday.
Operations to tamp down the fires continued with some 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks on the ground as well as air support.
Algeria is no stranger to summer wildfires.
At least 37 people were killed in August after wildfires blazed near Algeria’s northern border with Tunisia.
A year earlier, at least 42 people were killed in blazes — 25 of them were soldiers called in to help fight the fires in the mountainous Kabyle region that is dotted with villages.