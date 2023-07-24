Israel live updates Protests ahead of judicial overhaul vote; Netanyahu gets pacemaker

JERUSALEM — Israel braced Monday for an explosive vote by right-wing lawmakers to limit the Supreme Court’s power to strike down government actions, part of a sweeping plan to overhaul the country’s independent judiciary that has provoke unprecedented domestic unrest. Hundreds of thousands of protesters have turned out to oppose the measure, which critics say would erode one of the few checks on government power in Israel, a country without a written constitution. Supporters, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, say the changes are a necessary correction to a judicial overreach. Both sides claim to be defending democracy.
Here’s what to know
- The vote is scheduled for early afternoon and proponents gave little sign of bending to the pressure of widening protests and repeated pleas to pause the vote from foreign leaders — including a rebuke late Sunday from President Biden that “it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this,” in an interview with the Israeli news site Walla.
- Netanyahu, 73, left a hospital in central Israel Monday morning, more than 24 hours after being rushed in for emergency surgery to have a pacemaker installed for an undisclosed heart condition.
- More than 10,000 military reserve pilots, cyber warriors and other military experts pledged to decline service if the government doesn’t respond. Top generals have warned that Israel’s defensive readiness could be impaired if the growing number of reservists follow through on threats to refuse to report for duty.
- Dozens of tech companies closed their businesses and representatives of the largest 150 Israeli companies shuttered malls across the country on Monday, and threatened a continued strike if the measure is passed into law.
