Israel live updates Protests ahead of judicial overhaul vote; Netanyahu gets pacemaker

JERUSALEM — Israel braced Monday for an explosive vote by right-wing lawmakers to limit the Supreme Court’s power to strike down government actions, part of a sweeping plan to overhaul the country’s independent judiciary that has provoke unprecedented domestic unrest. Hundreds of thousands of protesters have turned out to oppose the measure, which critics say would erode one of the few checks on government power in Israel, a country without a written constitution. Supporters, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, say the changes are a necessary correction to a judicial overreach. Both sides claim to be defending democracy.