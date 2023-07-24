World Protests rocked Israel for 29 consecutive weeks. There’s more to come. Since the start of this year, tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in protest over a judicial overhaul that would limit Supreme Court powers. (Video: The Washington Post)

For the past seven months, hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to protest the far-right government’s effort to weaken the country’s Supreme Court and grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political allies more power. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight They’ve closed highways. They’ve shut down the country’s largest airport. And they’ve vowed to keep demonstrating for as long as it takes for the government to abandon its plans. It’s a mass movement that has brought together people from across Israeli society.

On Monday, thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, as lawmakers voted to limit the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down government actions. This is the 29th consecutive week of protests.

Jan. 14

Some 80,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv, the heart of the movement, to protest the proposed reforms. Among them were politicians and officials from the judiciary.

About 80,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv on Jan. 14 to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform plans, calling the move undemocratic. (Video: Reuters)

Feb. 25

That number doubled just over a month later, as 160,000 people took part in demonstrations in Tel Aviv, in the largest protest yet.

Israelis protest in Tel Aviv on Feb. 25 against controversial judicial reform plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Video: Reuters)

March 1

Police violently cracked down on protesters, using stun grenades and water cannons. At least 40 people were arrested, and 11 were hospitalized with injuries stemming from the violent confrontations.

Demonstrators blocked roads and public transport in Tel Aviv on March 1 as part of action against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial reforms. (Video: Reuters)

March 9

About a week later, some 100 active, reserve and veteran soldiers joined the demonstrations. One commander was arrested.

The demonstrators shut down highways and swarmed the international airport near Tel Aviv, where Netanyahu was set to depart for Rome.

March 27

Protesters shut down the country’s airport, and a massive national strike brought the economy to a standstill.

The unrest pushed Netanyahu to announce a delay in the judicial reforms.

Thousands of Israelis poured onto the streets of Tel Aviv on March 27 following the abrupt firing by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his defense minister. (Video: AP)

July 21

As the prime minister resumed his political push, however, demonstrators kept up the pressure. Over the weekend they participated in a multiday march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

July 23-24

Ahead of the vote, protesters linked themselves together to form a human chain in Jerusalem. Many from outside the city formed a huge tent encampment just a short distance from the Knesset.

As the reforms passed, limiting the country’s Supreme Court power, demonstrations continued.

Video on Twitter appeared to show authorities spraying demonstrators with a liquid known as “the skunk,” a foul-smelling substance used by Israeli authorities for crowd control.

Protests are expected to continue, and the country’s largest labor federation may declare a general strike, shutting down business across Israel.

Protesters in Jerusalem scuffled with police and chained themselves together on July 24 ahead of a key judicial reform vote. (Video: Reuters)