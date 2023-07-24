Greta Thunberg is appearing in a Swedish court on a charge of disobeying police at a climate protest

MALMÖ, Sweden — Climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear in court on Monday on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month.
Thunberg was charged because she refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene during the protest, according to Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin and a statement from prosecutors.
Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the newspaper that the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.
Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.