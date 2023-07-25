Six found guilty in 2016 Brussels terrorist attacks

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Belgian jury convicted six men of terrorist murder in the 2016 attacks at a Brussels airport and busy metro station that killed 32 and injured more than 300, capping the nation’s largest-ever trial and bringing some closure to a years-long search for justice. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The 12-person jury came to their decision Tuesday, after deliberating for weeks in a high-security trial that began in December and saw more than 900 plaintiffs in a special court at NATO’s former headquarters. The court asked them to think about 300 questions while deliberating, the AP reported.

On March 22, 2016, suicide bombers detonated two explosives at the Brussels airport and the Maelbeek metro station, close to the European Parliament and European Commission buildings. Belgian officials at the time described it as a “black day.” The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, part of a larger wave of terrorist violence that hit major European cities.

One of those convicted was Salah Abdeslam, who had already been serving a life sentence in France for being the main suspect in the November 2015 Paris gun and bomb attacks that killed 130 at a theater, stadium and cafes. He was the only extremist who survived the French attacks, and was arrested only days before the Brussels bombings.

Of the 10 people facing charges, eight were convicted of terrorist group activities, of which six were additionally convicted of terrorist murder. Two brothers were acquitted.

Those convicted of murder in a terrorist context included Brussels native Mohamed Abrini, a childhood friend of Abdeslam, and Oussama Atar, who is thought to have died and was tried in absentia, reported local news outlet HLN. Others are Osama Krayem, Ali El Haddad Asufi and Bilal El Makhoukhi. Several of the men had already been sentenced in the Paris attacks.

The defendants will be sentenced at a later date, officials said.

