Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang removed from post after only 7 months

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was officially removed from his position on Tuesday following a month-long disappearance, bringing about an abrupt end to his meteoric rise within the ranks of China’s opaque political system. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Confirmation of his replacement by Wang Yi — who previously occupied the position for nearly 10 years — comes after weeks of silence, with Qin’s own ministry refusing to clarify his whereabouts, and wild speculation, including theories about grave political or personal missteps and serious illness.

Qin was last seen in public on June 25, when he met his counterparts from Russia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka. His planned meetings since then have either been canceled, or top diplomat Wang has gone in Qin’s place.

“The lengthy silence has been hugely damaging for Chinese diplomacy,” said Neil Thomas, a fellow for Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute in Washington. “The party’s addiction to secrecy in its internal operations is now having a debilitating effect on the country’s ability to work with the outside world.”

It also complicates the tentative thaw between the United States and China. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Qin in Beijing last month — just one week before the latter’s disappearance — they agreed that the Chinese foreign minister would reciprocate with a return journey to Washington.

Qin’s dismissal was announced by Chinese state media on Tuesday after a hastily convened and unusually short meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s decision-making body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee. The committee gave no reason for Qin’s removal, and Wang was returned to foreign minister in his place.

Qin’s departure is a shocking fall for a rising star of China’s increasingly assertive diplomacy.

He was seen as a loyalist who had been rapidly promoted under Xi Jinping, who broke with established norms when he claimed a third term as China’s top leader last year.

Qin rose quickly to prominence as Foreign Ministry spokesman then chief protocol officer, arranging many of Xi’s international trips, before becoming vice minister.

In July 2021, he was elevated to Chinese ambassador to the United States but spent barely 18 months in the role before being promoted in December to foreign minister. At 57, he is one of the youngest officials to hold that position.

Qin was handpicked to execute Xi’s will in the diplomatic sphere, Thomas said, so his absence could reflect poorly on Xi’s judgment.

Over the past month, Qin’s meetings with European officials were canceled, for vague “health reasons,” and Wang attended diplomatic summits in Jakarta and Johannesburg in his stead. But China’s Foreign Ministry has refused to answer questions about Qin’s whereabouts.

Even on Tuesday, amid reports that the NPC had called an emergency session, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning only repeated answers she had previously given at the daily press briefing.

“I have no information to offer,” she said Tuesday. “China’s diplomatic activities are underway as usual.”

As foreign minister, Qin was known for his uncompromising pursuit of China’s policy goals. During his first news conference in the role, he cracked open a copy of China’s constitution, bound in red, and read aloud a description of Taiwan as “the sacred territory of the People’s Republic of China.”

As ambassador to the United States, Qin had blamed Washington for stoking tensions over Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island that Beijing considers part of its territory. He took over the post from long-serving moderate Cui Tiankai as relations between the world’s two largest economies became increasingly strained.

Unable to make much headway in D.C., Qin traveled across the country. He threw out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game and philosophized with Elon Musk about the meaning of life from behind the wheel of a Tesla.

Qin’s posting in Washington after stints in London was interpreted in some quarters as evidence that Xi was looking to fast track him. “Senior officials don’t get much more handpicked than Qin,” Thomas said.

