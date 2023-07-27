Military mutiny in Nigeria comes after string of coups across region

If successful, Bazoum’s overthrow would add Niger to a growing list of junta-led countries, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali and Sudan, that create a geographical belt of turmoil across the continent.

Rebel soldiers in Niger announced the ouster of the country’s Western-allied president, Mohamed Bazoum, Wednesday night, after imprisoning him in his palace. The coup attempt comes amid a backdrop of political upheaval across the region, along with a rise in Islamist extremism and growing Russian influence.

Niger has been a key ally to the United States, which has deployed around 800 troops at a time to the country and operates drones out of a military base in Agadez. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed communication with Bazoum and the Niger government on Wednesday and said that officials “condemn any efforts to seize power by force.”