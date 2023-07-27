Military mutiny in Nigeria comes after string of coups across region

Niger has been a key ally to the United States, which has deployed around 800 troops at a time to the country and operates drones out of a military base in Agadez. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed communication with Bazoum and the Niger government on Wednesday and said that officials “condemn any efforts to seize power by force.”
U.S. laws prohibit military aid to junta regimes, and it is unclear what repercussions the ongoing events will have on U.S. military activity in the country.
Burkina Faso
The country saw two coups within eight months in 2022, beginning with Army Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba’s overthrow of President Roch Kaboré in January. Damiba promised to restore the country’s security after increasing attacks by Islamic extremists.
The current leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, ousted Damiba in September after a mutinous group of military leaders saw no improvement in the violence.
The Pentagon has stationed U.S. Green Berets in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso’s capital, and the State Department pays contractors to train the country’s forces, the Wall Street Journal reported, in the hopes of countering a growing Islamist militant threat and the Wagner Group’s influence in the region.
Mali
Led by Assimi Goïta, a group of Malian military leaders overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on Aug. 18, 2020 after anti-government protests over corruption, pandemic management, the country’s poor economy and ongoing security threats.
International leaders and the United Nations Security Council condemned the coup and the United States ended military assistance to Mali three days later.
In early January 2021, the junta backed out of a September 2020 agreement to transition the country back to civilian elections after Bah N’daw was installed as interim President. In May 2021, Goïta staged another coup and remains in power today.
Recent U.S. sanctions have targeted key junta leaders for their connections to the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, which is believed to have 1,000 fighters in the country has been accused of human rights violations against Malian civilians.
Guinea
U.S.-trained special forces military commander Mamady Doumbouya ousted the Guinea’s first democratically elected president, Alpha Condé, in September 2021 after years of protests against Condé altering the constitution to allow himself a third term and imprisoning opposition candidates.
The United States condemned the coup and terminated military assistance to the country, which included sending small teams U.S. Special Forces to train Guinean special forces.
Amid criticism and ongoing violent protests, Doumbouya agreed to return the country to civilian rule with a 24-month transition beginning in early 2023.
Chad
After President Idress Deby, who seized control in his own 1990 coup, was killed in a military operation against rebels on Chad’s northern border in April 2021, the speaker of parliament should have ascended to the presidency. Instead, a military council took control and installed Deby’s son, military General Mahamat Idriss Déby, as the president, leading to deadly protests in the capital.
The late Deby was a Western ally against Islamic extremist group Burkina Faso and the United States did not formally sanction the country after the unconstitutional transition of power.
Sudan
Sudanese general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized control of the country in 2021, ending a precarious power-sharing agreement between Sudan’s government and military forces, after the military deposed Omar al-Bashir from the presidency in 2019 following pro-democracy protests.
Tensions have risen this year as the al Burhan’s government struggles to transition to civilian rule, resulting in some of the worst fighting the country has ever seen between the Sudanese armed forces and paramilitary rebels.
In April, the Pentagon sent two warships to the Port of Sudan and the United States evacuated hundreds of citizens from the devolving chaos that has resulted in hundreds of deaths and an impending human rights crisis.