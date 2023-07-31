Severe floods hit typhoon-damaged Beijing

Extreme rain in Beijing on July 31 swept away cars and road signs. At least two people have been killed and hundreds are trapped in their homes. (Video: Video obtained by Reuters)

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Roads turned to rivers Monday in Beijing, sweeping away cars and large metal road signs as Typhoon Doksuri dumped record rainfall on the city of nearly 22 million. Videos posted on social media showed scenes of fast-moving water crashing through the city in torrential waves. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Record-setting torrential rain in Beijing! Over 500 mm of rainfall in 24 hours! The weather station data has been interrupted, and the rainstorm is still going on! pic.twitter.com/DsSSogcM0D — Jim yang (@yangyubin1998) July 31, 2023 At least two people have been killed in the currents, according to state media, and hundreds are still trapped in their homes.

With winds reaching around 150 mph, Doksuri was designated a “super typhoon” last week when it drenched the Philippines, killing more than a dozen people.

Chinese state media reported that a half-million people had been evacuated from the southeastern Fujian province. More than 31,000 people were reportedly evacuated from the capital by Sunday night.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from Beijing on July 29 as flooding from Typhoon Doksuri impacted the capital and several nearby provinces. (Video: Beijing Fire via Storyful)

The storm covered more than 85,000 square miles, potentially affecting 130 million people, according to China’s National Meteorological Center.

Local authorities posted statements on WeChat citing several other emergencies, including landslides and small-scale flash floods.

Forecasters warned Monday of a second extreme storm with the strength of a Category 4 hurricane, Typhoon Khanun, which is set to batter China’s coast this week.

Khanun is the sixth typhoon projected to hit China this year.

Gift this article Gift Article