Severe floods hit typhoon-damaged Beijing

Roads turned to rivers Monday in Beijing, sweeping away cars and large metal road signs as Typhoon Doksuri dumped record rainfall on the city of nearly 22 million.
With winds reaching around 150 mph, Doksuri was designated a “super typhoon” last week when it drenched the Philippines, killing more than a dozen people.
Chinese state media reported that a half-million people had been evacuated from the southeastern Fujian province. More than 31,000 people were reportedly evacuated from the capital by Sunday night.
The storm covered more than 85,000 square miles, potentially affecting 130 million people, according to China’s National Meteorological Center.
Local authorities posted statements on WeChat citing several other emergencies, including landslides and small-scale flash floods.
Forecasters warned Monday of a second extreme storm with the strength of a Category 4 hurricane, Typhoon Khanun, which is set to batter China’s coast this week.
Khanun is the sixth typhoon projected to hit China this year.