Ukraine live briefing: Strikes in Russia are ‘inevitable,’ Zelensky says after Moscow drone attacks Damage to a Moscow skyscraper after a reported drone attack in the Russian capital early Sunday. (AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war is “returning” to Russia, hours after Kremlin officials accused Kyiv of drone strikes in Moscow and Crimea. Ukrainian officials did not say whether Ukraine played a role in those attacks, but a spokesman for the country’s air force, Yuriy Ignat, said: “There is always something flying in Russia, and in Moscow in particular.”

Key developments

Zelensky on Sunday warned that, “gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia — to its symbolic centers and military bases.” In his In his nightly address, he called it an “inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process” as Ukraine becomes stronger. He did not directly address Russia’s accusation that Ukraine was behind Sunday’s drone attacks in Moscow and Crimea, all of which Kremlin officials said were thwarted.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to attend an upcoming Ukrainian-backed peace summit in Saudi Arabia, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive planning. Russia is not attending the summit, which is reportedly intended to give Ukraine’s backers and other countries a chance to align positions on how to end the war.

Kyiv is set to begin discussing long-term security measures with Washington, Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak said , referring to a recent agreement with the Group of Seven nations. The plan will be discussed in three phases that culminate in a meeting of heads of state, he said. Yermak reiterated Ukraine’s desire to join NATO, though he acknowledged that the country would not be accepted into the defense alliance until the war ends.

Battleground updates

The Russian Defense Ministry said it thwarted a drone attack Sunday on Moscow and blamed Ukraine for the strike. A drone was intercepted southwest of Moscow, and two other drones crashed in the capital. A drone was intercepted southwest of Moscow, and two other drones crashed in the capital. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said two office towers were “slightly damaged” but there were no reports of casualties. Russian forces also claimed to have intercepted and downed 25 Ukrainian drones in Crimea on Sunday, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

Zelensky warned that Russian forces might resume attacking Ukraine’s energy facilities as the country seeks to prevent a repeat of last winter , when Russian attacks crippled Ukraine’s power grid. In a televised interview, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Ukraine is using new ways to boost its grid ahead of winter, but he did not specify how, Reuters reported. , when Russian attacks crippled Ukraine’s power grid. In a televised interview, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Ukraine is using new ways to boost its grid ahead of winter, but he did not specify how, Reuters reported.

Russia’s navy is set to commission 30 ships into service this year, President Vladimir Putin said Sunday in St. Petersburg at the country’s annual Navy Day parade. “The Russian Federation is consistently building up the power of its fleet,” Putin said. Russia has depended on its navy to support its war in Ukraine, frequently using its Black Sea fleet to launch cruise missiles at land targets.

Global impact

Pope Francis called on Russia to restore the Black Sea Grain Initiative , which collapsed this month after Moscow withdrew from the deal and refused to guarantee the safety of agricultural cargo in the Black Sea. “I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, so that the Black Sea initiative may be resumed and grain may be transported safely,” Francis said Sunday during his Angelus prayer, which collapsed this month after Moscow withdrew from the deal and refused to guarantee the safety of agricultural cargo in the Black Sea. “I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, so that the Black Sea initiative may be resumed and grain may be transported safely,” Francis said Sunday during his Angelus prayer, Reuters reported

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that the Wagner Group in Belarus may attempt “a further hybrid attack on Polish territory,” as more than 100 mercenaries moved close to Poland’s strategic Suwalki Gap, situated between Belarus and the Russian semi-exclave of Kaliningrad, the Associated Press reported. There are probably several thousand Wagner mercenaries at a military camp in central Belarus, as more than 100 mercenaries moved close to Poland’s strategic Suwalki Gap, situated between Belarus and the Russian semi-exclave of Kaliningrad, the Associated Press reported. There are probably several thousand Wagner mercenaries at a military camp in central Belarus, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday.

From our correspondents

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan reinstated after handshake DQ: Two days after Olga Kharlan was disqualified from the world championships following her refusal to shake hands with Russian opponent Anna Smirnova, the International Fencing Federation reinstated Kharlan, allowing her to participate in team competition that began Saturday, Glynn A. Hill reports. Kharlan’s reinstatement came a day after the International Olympic Committee on Friday opened a path for the Ukrainian fencer to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kharlan, a former world champion, had won her individual saber bout against Smirnova on Thursday in Milan, after which she rejected Smirnova’s handshake and offered her saber to tap blades instead of shaking hands. Shaking an opponent’s hand is mandatory in fencing, and failure to do so triggers a “black card.” Kharlan was subsequently disqualified, prompting outrage from top Ukrainian sports officials.