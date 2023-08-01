Bidens head to summer blockbuster 'Oppenheimer' during beach vacation

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took a break from their Delaware beach vacation to see the summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer.”
The Bidens for their dinner-and-date chose “Oppenheimer” over the even bigger blockbuster “Barbie,” which was showing at the same time at Movies at Midway theater.
The total box office in U.S. and Canadian theaters on the opening weekend was more than $300 million, the fourth highest ever. Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” grossed $162 million domestically, the best opening of the year. Universal’s “Oppenheimer” took in $82.4 million.
Director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” tells the story of the man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb