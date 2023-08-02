Justin Trudeau, wife announce separation after 18 years of marriage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, said Wednesday they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Justin, 51, and Sophie, 48, have children ages 15, 14 and 9. The couple have released photos of their young family but had appeared together in public less often recently.
The separation of a prime minister is unusual but not unprecedented: Trudeau’s parents, Pierre and Margaret, separated in 1977, when the elder Trudeau was in his third mandate as head of Canada’s government.
This report will be updated.