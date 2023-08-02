The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Americas

Justin Trudeau, wife announce separation after 18 years of marriage

By
August 2, 2023 at 1:31 p.m. EDT
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, leave Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022, the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (James Forde for The Washington Post)
1 min

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, said Wednesday they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

“After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” they said in separate but identical announcements on social media. “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.”

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Justin, 51, and Sophie, 48, have children ages 15, 14 and 9. The couple have released photos of their young family but had appeared together in public less often recently.

The separation of a prime minister is unusual but not unprecedented: Trudeau’s parents, Pierre and Margaret, separated in 1977, when the elder Trudeau was in his third mandate as head of Canada’s government.

This report will be updated.

Loading...