Alejandro Vázquez Mellado, head of civil defense for the township of El Marques, said five of the 17 injured were in critical condition.

EL MARQUES, Mexico — A train smashed into a small commuter bus at a grade crossing, killing six people and injuring 17 early Wednesday, authorities in central Mexico said.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Photos of the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of the bus tossed to one side of the tracks. The vehicle was apparently dragged about 50 yards (meters) along the tracks.